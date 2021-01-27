Automotive AC Cabin Filter Market is expected to Surpass by 2030 end

The automotive AC cabin filter market is driven by the growing spending capacity of the global population coupled with enhancement in standard of living. Also, growing concern regarding pollution of environment due to smoke emitted from the exhausts of vehicle is another factor boosting the market.

The major raw materials used include stainless steel, PET (polyethylene terephthalate fibre), polypropylene fibre, and polyester fibre. Price fluctuations are likely to occur due to an imbalance between supply and demand. This could be a restraining factor.

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market

By type of vehicle, passenger car is expected to hold the largest market share due to an ever-increasing demand all over.

North America and Europe jointly account for more than 40% of the market share.

The Asia—Pacific is expected to account for more than 55% of market share in the near future owing to quick expansion regarding automotive industry in Japan, Indonesia, India, and China. This is evident from presence of players like Volkswagen, Ford, BMW therein.

Aftermarket would certainly show a promising growth in the years to come, as both – customers and OEMs are trying to be in equilibrium regarding the customer satisfaction ratio.

How is the automotive cabin AC filter market structured?

The key players in the automotive cabin AC filter market include Clarcor, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., K&N Engineering, Inc., Sogefi Group, Mann+Hummel GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Cummins, Inc., Roberty Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Neenah Paper Inc., Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc., AC Delco Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Hengst SE, and Mahle GmbH.

The players are focusing on joint ventures and strategic alliances to strengthen their foothold.

Effect of Covid-19 on Automotive cabin AC filter market

The automotive cabin AC filter market is stranded amidst Covid-19 crisis. The automotive industry itself has slowed down the production in the wake of partial/total lockdowns being inflicted all across. This, in turn, has disrupted the auxiliary market as well. The situation is not expected to normalize anytime before mid-2021 (when Covid-19 vaccine would probably be in place).

Analyst’s Viewpoint

“The global automotive cabin AC filter market is all set to take the entire automotive industry by storm, but only after uncertainty in the form of Covid-19 weans off. 2021 will definitely be something to watch out for, as the market will bounce back with normaly setting in”.

Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market: Conclusion

The demand for vehicles has increased manifold since the last few years. Till the year 2019, it was all an influx of money. However, with the onset of Covid-19, things have come to a halt. The market for automotive cabin AC filter is expected to take a leap of growth posst-Covid-19.

