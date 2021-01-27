Global Managed Container Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Managed Container Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Container Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Apcera, Inc.

AWS

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Docker Inc.

Google LLC

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

1&1 Internet Ltd.

TechBeacon

Rancher Labs

HPE

SUSE

VMware, Inc. (Dell)

GTT Communications

NINE INTERNET SOLUTIONS AG

DXC Technology Company

Samsung Electronics

Market segment by Service Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by service type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Container Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, service type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

