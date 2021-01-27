Global Automated 3D Printing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Automated 3D Printing Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview

The inexpensive manufacture of customized designs is estimated to lift the automated 3D printing market 2020. The sensor and control industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A CAGR of 51.66% is estimated to guide the global market in the forecast period.

The demand for automated 3D printing is estimated to grow due to the low cost of production and accuracy in the impending period. In the upcoming period, the reduction in labor costs involved is estimated to transform the Automated 3D Printing Market share. The speedy adoption of robotics is projected to create several lucrative opportunities for automated 3D printing market companies in the upcoming period.

Key players

The key players in the automated 3D printing market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Stratasys (Israel), 3D Systems (US), Materialise (Belgium), Universal Robots (Denmark), Formlabs (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), SLM Solutions (Germany), PostProcess Technologies (US), Concept Laser (Germany), ExOne(US), Coobx (Liechtenstein), Authentise (US), Renishaw (UK), NVBOTS (US), and DWS System (Italy). These players contribute a major share in the growth of automated 3D printing market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the automated 3D printing market is conducted on the basis of component, process, vertical, and region. Based on the components, the automated 3D printing market is segmented into software, services, and hardware. The hardware segment is additionally bifurcated into robots, 3D printers, and others. The services segment is additionally segmented into deployment & integration, and support & maintenance. On the basis of the processes, the automated 3D printing market is segmented into automated production, material handling, post-processing, part handling, and multiprocessing. Based on the vertical, the automated 3D printing market is segmented into industrial manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, aerospace & defense, energy, and others. Based on the regions, the automated 3D printing market is segmented into North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the automated 3D printing market includes regions such as North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Among the regions studied, the North American region controlled the automated 3D printing market in the year 2017. The region is the top adopter of automated 3D printing technology owing to the incidence of reliable 3D printing system vendors. Additionally, a number of collaborations are taking place in the region to supply to the high demand. The Asia-Pacific region is alikely to develop at the chief CAGR through the forecast period. The rapidly increasing manufacturing industry in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the key driver for the implementation of automated 3D printing market solutions in this region.

