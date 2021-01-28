Global People Counting System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Market Research Future published a research report on “People Counting System Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2026” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Overview

The Global People Counting System Market, according to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to reach a significant market valuation at 18.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2026.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing security concerns at public places, high demand of people counting systems from transport sector and increasing investment by key players in people counting system to develop advanced and innovative people counting devices are the prime factors driving the growth of global People Counting System Market. However, high costs involved in the advanced people counting systems is expected to pose a restraint for the adoption of people counting system by consumers in the coming years. Technical limitation of people counting system is expected to act as a challenge for the key market players in the coming years.

Key Players

The prominent players in the People Counting System global Market are Iris GmbH, ShopperTrak, Retail Next, Inc., Axis Communication AB, FLIR Systems, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd, IEE S.A., Eurotech SpA and Traf-sys, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global market for people counting system is segmented on the basis of type, product, connectivity, application, and region. On the basis of type, the people counting system market has been bifurcated into bidirectional and unidirectional. Based on the connectivity, the people counting system market has been divided into wireless and wired. Based on the product type, the people counting system market is bifurcated into a horizontal beam counting system and overhead people counting system. The applications of the people counting system are observed in various end-use industry verticals such as retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, banking & finance, hospitality, government, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global people counting system market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The global people counting system market is dominated by North America on account of increased implementation of these systems in the region. The market is experiencing high demand from various industries such as hospitality, entertainment, public transportation, and retail. The retail industry is highly established in North America. The presence of some major retail brands in the region such as Costco, Walmart, Kroger, the home depot, and Target are influencing the growth of the market. A strong service culture and the availability of state-of-the-art infrastructure has resulted in increased implementation of people counting systems in the region. The US, Mexico, and Canada are the key contributors to the North America market. The US is expected to capture the highest CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period while Canada and Mexico are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 16.4% and 13.9% respectively.

APAC people counting systems market is poised to capture the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Expansion of the retail sector and rise in a number of shopping malls and retail establishments in the region has generated huge demand for people counting systems. Additionally, fast-track urbanization and economic upturn are also supporting the market growth.

