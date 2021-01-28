Global Touchscreen Controller Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Market Overview

Global Touchscreen Controller Market, according to the report by Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to reach a substantial market valuation of USD 10 billion by the end of 2022 with a moderate 16% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Drivers and Restraints

The critical driving factors contributing to the growth of the Touchscreen Controller Market are the growing demand for smart electronic devices, the rising demand for the touch screens by numerous automotive manufacturers to offer GPS facility and other entertainment facilities, increasing trends of wearable devices, and an improved market for capacitive technology. Moreover, the increasing growth of, internet of things across the globe and touch screen devices are used in the education sector could create growth opportunities for the producers of touch screen controllers. The factors limiting the growth of the market are technological complications in collecting data and false triggering of switches, particularly in smaller touch screen devices.

Segments:

The Touchscreen Controller Market has been segmented with respect to technology, interface, application, and end-users.

The type-based market segments identified in the report include resistive as well as capacitive controller.

The interface-wise segments covered in the report are USB, I2C, SPI, and URT.

Various applications of touch screen controllers are GPS devices, media players, smartphones, control displays, and more.

The different end-users inundating the global market are automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and banking, among others. Between these, the automotive segment managed to take the lead in the market.

Competitive Analysis

The opportunity costs in the market are not elevated and are beneficial to progress in the market. The benefits to the economy from the development of the market are high. The current economic climate is promoting stable development in the market by favorable availability of resources. The market has accomplished a superior stride in the past couple of years, which is underscored by the events with regards to valuation. The increase in sponsors in the market plays an essential role in the progress of the market. The reduction in the barriers to trade is anticipated to embody cutting-edge areas for expansion in the approaching years. The profit generation streams in the market are optimized to yield maximum benefits in the coming years. The alternatives present for growth in the market are lucrative to long term growth of the market. The market is well-armed to find the way throughout the unstable tides, unforeseen turmoil, and unexplored waters in the international economy. The augmentation of the resources important to endure competition has enhanced broadly directed to a top development rate of the market.

The key players of global touch screen controllers report include NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), ELAN Microelectronic Corp (Taiwan), Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) , Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), MELFAS Co. Ltd (Korea), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

Market Research Future Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Europe are the leading markets for touch screen controllers across the globe.

With the largest share, APAC has clinched the top position in the touch screen controllers market. The most profitable markets in the region are Japan, India, and China, on account of the rapid advancements in industrial automation, growing investments in the manufacturing sector and the rising integration of advance systems with touchscreens. The upward trajectory of the demand for consumer electronics makes a huge difference in the touch screen controller market in the region. Also, the rising popularity of smartwatches in China and the subsequent increase in its demand is set to give a considerable boost to the market growth in the ensuing years.

North America can show steady progress in the years ahead, with the United States (U.S) being one of the leading manufacturers of touch screen controllers. North America is an expansive market for tablets, ultrabooks and notebooks. With the continuous launch of tablets, the regional market for laptops has undergone a major transformation. With the rising emphasis on integrating touch screens on desktops and laptops, the computing dynamics are subjected to massive change for renowned developers such as HP, Apple, Lenovo, Dell, to name a few. The accelerated demand for ultrabooks in the laptop market in order to cater to the tablet phenomenon has prompted well-known companies like Acer, Dell, Samsung, to release their own line of touch screen laptops. The emergence of new technologies such as these can help the touch screen controller market size expand aggressively in the next couple of years in North America.

In Europe, the rising use of touchscreen in automobiles, surge in consumer electronics applications like tablets, smartphones, wearable devices, laptops, and others is inducing significant market growth. The surge in innovation along with the mounting demand for advanced touchscreens also helps the market note massive development within the region.

