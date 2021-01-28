Covid-19 Impact on Global Lightweight Concrete Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Cimpor, Buzzi Unicem, Holcim, SCG, CRH, Cemex, Votorantim, Lafarge, HeidelbergCement Group, Italcementi, U.S. Concrete, Hanson, China Resources Cement, Sika, CPIC, Zurich Insurance, AXA, Allianz, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Lightweight Concrete Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Lightweight Concrete market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Lightweight Concrete industry. Growth of the overall Lightweight Concrete market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Lightweight Concrete Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Lightweight Concrete industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Lightweight Concrete market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Cimpor

Buzzi Unicem

Holcim

SCG

CRH

Cemex

Votorantim

Lafarge

HeidelbergCement Group

Italcementi

U.S. Concrete

Hanson

China Resources Cement

Sika. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Lightweight Concrete market is segmented into

Lightweight Aggregate Concrete

Aerated Concrete

No Fines Concrete Based on Application Lightweight Concrete market is segmented into

Civil Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction