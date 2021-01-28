Email Security Market Research Report 2021

The email has become one of the primary modes of official communication; this necessitates the implementation of security measures, this encouraging the email security market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. An income level of USD 6.8 Billion by 2025 is estimated to register a 16.2% CAGR in the coming period.

The creation of robust security infrastructure is estimated to further improve the demand in the email security market globally. The upsurge in the implementation of BYOD is estimated to benefit the email security market in the forthcoming period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental insight into the email security market is carried out on the basis of component, type, organization size, deployment, and industry vertical. On the basis of deployment types, the email security market has been divided into cloud and on-premise. Based on the industry vertical, the email security market has been segmented into manufacturing, government, retail, IT& telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and energy & utilities. Based on the types, the email security market has been segmented end-to-end email encryption, into boundary email encryption, hybrid email encryption, gateway email encryption, and client plug-ins. On the basis of component, the email security market has been bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on the service, the email security market has been divided into training & education and support & maintenance. Based on the organization size, the email security market has been segmented into small, medium enterprise, and large enterprises.

Detailed Regional Analysis

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/edge-analytics-market-is-expected-to-grow-usd-11-billion-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-31-by-2017-2023-2021-01-20 The market in North America is controlling the email security market owing to the incidence of early adopters of the latest technology in this region. The market players are using a variety of strategies such as innovative product creation, product improvement to maintain in the market stake. Additionally, the mounting implementation of BYOD and expanding fraud activities in the organization is an added factor motivating the augmentation of the email security market. The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR in the email security market in the forecast period owing to the implementation of email encryption solutions in a variety of verticals, such as BFSI and healthcare. Besides, the increasing number of SMEs in nations such as India and China are enforcing email encryption solutions for data security and complying with the requirements.

Competitive Analysis

The market is in a state of flux due to the rapid and severe changes in the global economy. The market players are taking the steps that are necessary to ensure that the market survives the turbulent period and emerge recovered in the future. The fortification of the human resource is estimated to be the critical point being addressed in these times of uncertainty. The rebooting of manufacturing activities is another strategic aspect that is being emphasized to ensure that the supply of the end product can be reasonably ensured to the users in the market. The support of the administration in countries around the world is estimated to have a significant impact on the development of the market in the upcoming period. The revamping of distribution channels is also expected in the coming years with a particular focus on using robots for the logistic function on a larger scale than before.

The distinguished contenders in the email security market are Dell, Inc (US), Egress Software (UK), Fortinet (US), Appriver (US), FireEye, Inc., McAfee, Inc (US), Apptix (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Mimicast (UK), SAP SE (US), BAE Systems (UK), Symantec Corporation (US), Sophos (UK), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Entrust Datacard (US), and Cryptzone (US).

