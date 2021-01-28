Enterprise Robotic Process Automation MarketResearch Report 2021

The global enterprise robotic process automation market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the global enterprise robotic process automation market due to increasing penetration of artificial intelligence and human-machine interface that have positive implications for the future of IT and telecommunications sector. The risk of data security is one of the factors, which is hampering the market growth of the enterprise robotic process automation market.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to increasing demand for machine learning and robotic process automation, which are propelling the enterprise robotic process automation market growth to the large extent. The prominent companies such UiPath (Romania), Verint (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Pegasystems (U.S.), Redwood Software (U.S.), are providing enterprise robotic process automation solutions to the market. These major players are investing in the offering of enterprise robotic process automation solution across the world.

Global Enterprise Robotic Process Automation Market Segmentation

The global enterprise robotic process automation market is segmented into type, process, operations, industry, and region. The type is sub-segmented into tools and services. The process segment is sub-segmented into automated solution, decision support, and management solutions, interaction solutions, and others. The operations are sub-segmented into rule-based, knowledge-based, and others. The industry is sub-segmented into BFSI, manufacturers, telecom, retail, healthcare, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Celaton Ltd (U.K.), IPSoft (U.S.), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Redwood Software (U.S.), UiPath (Romania), Verint (U.S.), Happiest Minds (India), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) and Xerox Corporation (U.S.).among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global enterprise robotic process automation market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is dominating the global enterprise robotic process automation market. The enterprise robotic process automation market is witnessing the high growth due to increasing demand for automation process including automated solution, decision support and management solutions, interaction solutions, and others. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the global enterprise robotic process automation market during the forecast period due to growing demand for the human-machine interface and machine learning. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

