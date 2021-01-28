The report titled Labelling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Labelling market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Labelling industry. Growth of the overall Labelling market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Labelling Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Labelling industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Labelling market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Labelling market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Paper Labels

Plastic Labels

Adhesive Labels

Ink Labels

Other Material Labels Labelling market segmented on the basis of Application:

Food Application

Beverage Application

Home & Personal Care Application

Oil & Industry Chemical Application

Consumer Durable Application

Pharmaceutics Application

Office Product Application

Logistics & Transport Application

Retail Application The major players profiled in this report include:

CCL Industries

Smyth

Cenveo

R.R. Donnelley

Technicote Incorporated

Multi-Color Corporation

Colorflex

Brady

Constantia Flexibles Group

Mactac

Hammer Packaging Corporation

Epsen Hillmer Graphics Company

Vibrant Graphics

WS Packaging Group Incorporated

ITW

Taghleef Industries LLC

Standard Register Company

Fort Dearborn

Inland

Neenah Paper Inc