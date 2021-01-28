Micro Turbine Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Micro Turbine Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Micro Turbine Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Micro Turbine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Capstone Turbine

Ansaldo Energia

FlexEnergy

Micro turbine is a relatively new distributed generation technology being used for stationary energy generation applications. It is a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale. Currently, some companies in the world can produce micro turbine product, mainly concentrating in USA. The main market players are Capstone Turbine, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy, IHI, etc. Capstone Turbine is a global leader of this industry, with global sales market share of 71.07% in 2015. The global production of micro turbine decreased from 765 units in 2011 to 394 units in 2015, with an average growth rate of -47.88%. The one reason for the decreasing situation is the backward technology for produce micro turbine. The global Micro Turbine market is valued at 67 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 81 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026. Micro Turbine Breakdown Data by Type:

12 kW-50 kW

50 kW-250 kW

250 kW-600 kW

Micro Turbine Breakdown Data by Application:

Oil, Gas & Other Natural Resources

Commercial Building

Landfill