Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

Global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

PureCircle

GLG Life Tech Corp

Julong High-tech

Biolotus Technology

Haotian Pharm

Cargill-Layn

Haigen Stevia

Sunwin Stevia

Shangdong Huaxian Stevia

Merisant

Jining Aoxing Stevia Products

Tate & Lyle

Shandong Shengxiangyuan

Daepyung

GL Stevia

Morita Kagaku Kogyo

Ingredion

Stevia Sweetener

Wagott Pharmaceutical

Wisdom Natural Brands

Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana, native to Paraguay. The leaves of the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Stevia is a sweetener and sugar substitute extracted from stevia dry leaves. The leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant have a refreshing taste, zeroglycemic index, zero calories and zero carbs. Stevia has been used to sweeten the traditional drink mate for 400 years or longer. Stevioside, 6-18% composing of the stevia leaf, is also the most prevalent glycoside in the leaf and has been tested to be approximately 300 times sweeter than sugar. Other sweet constituents include steviolbioside, rebausiosides A-E, and dulcoside A. At present, as a Natural sweetener stevioside product has been used in the country such as Korea , Japan , China , Latin America( Brazil , Paraguay ), Taiwan , Indonesia , Russia , Australia , USA (Dietary Supplement) and other countries. The global Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana market is valued at 362.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 471.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Reb-A Series

STV Series

Glucosyl Series

Others Stevia/Stevia Rebaudiana Breakdown Data by Application:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Daily Chemical Industry