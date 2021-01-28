Solder Ball Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled Solder Ball Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the Solder Ball market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the Solder Ball market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

This report studies the Solder Ball market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Solder Ball market competition by top manufacturers

Senju Metal

DS HiMetal

MKE

YCTC

Nippon Micrometal

Accurus

PMTC

Shanghai hiking solder material

Shenmao Technology Short Description about Solder Ball Market: In integrated circuit packaging, a solder ball, also a solder bump (often referred to simply as “ball” or “bumps”) is a ball of solder that provides the contact between the chip package and the printed circuit board, as well as between stacked packages in multichip modules. The Solder Ball can be placed manually or by automated equipment, and are held in place with a tacky flux. Solder Ball are very small spheres of high-purity solder for micro soldering system. The most important advantages of Solder Ball are their very clean surfaces and exact solder quantity control. Most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP. Asia Pacific held the leading share of the market in terms of revenue in 2016. We estimate that the global market share of Solder Ball is 27.66% in Taiwan, 20.54% in Korea, 17.28% in Japan, 15% in China and 10.56% in South East Asia. Because there are many larger IC packaging (including testing) companies in these region, such as ASE, Amkor, SPIL etc. Solder Ball are most suitable for Ball Grid Array, Multi-Chip Module, Chip On board Flip Chip and CSP. Senju Metal, DS HiMetal and MKE captured the top three revenue share spots in the Solder Ball market in 2016. Senju Metal dominated with 40.00% revenue share, followed by DS HiMetal with 19.14% revenue share and MKE with 7.08% revenue share. Scope of the Solder Ball Market Report : The global Solder Ball market is valued at 244.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 378.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Solder Ball in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Solder Ball Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Solder Ball market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Solder Ball Breakdown Data by Type:

Lead Solder Ball

Lead Free Solder Ball Solder Ball Breakdown Data by Application:

BGA

CSP & WLCSP