Color Sorter Market With Top countries Data : Opportunities, Industry Verticals and Forecast Assessment 2021 to 2026

This report studies the Color Sorter market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Color Sorter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Tomra

Buhler

Satake

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Key Technology

Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd. (Hefei Metalforming Intelligent Manufacturing Co., Ltd.)

Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

Anzai

Anhui Hongshi Optoelectronic High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hefei Angelon Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Anhui Wenyao Intelligent Optoelectonics

Comas

Orange Sorting Machines (India) Pvt Ltd

Anhui Bida Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Growking Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Vision Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Hefei Longbow Optoelectronic Technology Co.,Ltd

Anhui Sharpvision Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Hefei Obote Automation Equipment Co., ltd.

Hefei Branagh Photoelectric Technology Co.,Ltd.

Color sorters or colour sorters (sometimes called optical sorters or digital sorters or electronic color sorters) are machines that are used on the production lines in bulk food processing and other industries. They separate items by their colors, detecting the colors of things that pass before them, and using mechanical ejection devices to divert items whose colors do not fall within acceptable (or fall within rejectable) color ranges. Tomra was the world's biggest manufacturer in the Color Sorter industry, accounted for 22% revenue market share of the global market. The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 61% of the global total. Asia Pacific was the largest consumption and production area in the world in 2018. Scope of the Color Sorter Market Report: The global Color Sorter market is valued at 1909.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3677.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Color Sorter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Color Sorter market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Color Sorter Breakdown Data by Type:

Chute-Type Color Sorters

Belt-Type Color Sorters Color Sorter Breakdown Data by Application:

Agricultural Field