Global Microprocessor Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

Intel
Qualcomm
Apple
AMD
Freescale
MediaTek
Nvidia
Samsung LSI
Spreadtrum
TI

Intel

Qualcomm

Apple

AMD

Freescale

MediaTek

Nvidia

Samsung LSI

Spreadtrum

A microprocessor is a computer processor that incorporates the functions of a computer's central processing unit (CPU) on a single integrated circuit or at most a few integrated circuits. The microprocessor is a multipurpose, programmable device that accepts digital data as input, processes it according to instructions stored in its memory, and provides results as output. It is an example of sequential digital logic, as it has internal memory. Microprocessors operate on numbers and symbols represented in the binary numeral system. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Microprocessor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies' manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Microprocessor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. China's Microprocessor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Microprocessor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import. The global Microprocessor market is valued at 67790 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 82990 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. Microprocessor Breakdown Data by Type:
ARM-based MPUs
x86-based MPUs
Microprocessor Breakdown Data by Application:
PCs, Servers, Mainframes
Tablet
Cellphone

ARM-based MPUs

x86-based MPUs Microprocessor Breakdown Data by Application:

PCs, Servers, Mainframes

Tablet

Cellphone