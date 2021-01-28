Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

The TFL is a melamine-saturated décor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects. More than 70% of global melamine consumption is for laminates and wood adhesives production. Laminates are found in products such as furniture, floors, kitchen cabinets and countertops, and walls. Wood adhesives based on melamine are found in a number of wood products including medium-density fiberboard (MDF), particleboard, and plywood. Melaminemodified wood adhesives improve the durability and moisture resistance of the final woodboard.At the same time, most medium-density fiberboards (MDF) are processed into TFL. A small number of MDF are sold directly as raw materials. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for TFL. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. Continued efforts to reduce formaldehyde emissions are likely to continue in all regions. This has a positive effect on TFL consumption since melamine is a strong formaldehyde-binding agent. So-called "low-formaldehyde" boards use more melamine-modified wood adhesives in their manufacture. Increased melamine content results in reduced formaldehyde off-gassing. TFL is mainly used for furniture, interior decoration and store fixtures. In 2017, furniture application held 47.5% of the consumption market share. The global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market is valued at 11380 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 15230 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

