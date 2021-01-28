Matches Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

Matches Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Matches Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

Global Matches market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Europe Match

Swedish Match

Kanematsu Sustech

Kobe Match

Chugai Match

Solo

Atlas

Jarden Corporation (Diamond)

Nizam Matches

Apex Match Consortium

Pioneer Asia Group

Swarna Match Factory

Amsha

Dhanalakshmi Match

Kelantan Match Factroy

Malazlar

Anyang Fangzhou

Changde Nanhai

Matches are a long-history fire-fighting tool. It first began in Sweden since 1883. It was once a smash hit, and now the glory days of the match industry have passed, influenced by fire habits and alternatives such as lighters. China had about 120 producers about ten years ago, then from the year of 2007, Indian acquired above one half of the Chinese producers, but due to the sharp decline of matches market, now China has only about 10 producers, which most of them only produce commemorative products or has the capacity but no production, they suffer a business decline, but there are an exception, Anyang Fangzhou ,who established in Y2013, quickly because the market leader of China Matches Industrial, take majority of China market, and mark a strong business growth, it's key market still in China domestic, only 20% of its production is for exporting, mainly Europe, then North America. The global Matches market is valued at 198.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 178.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Matches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Matches Breakdown Data by Type:

Match Boxes

Match Books Matches Breakdown Data by Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers