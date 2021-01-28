Montmorillonite Clay Market with Top countries Data : Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

Montmorillonite Clay Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Montmorillonite Clay Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

This report studies the Montmorillonite Clay market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Montmorillonite Clay market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Amcol (Minerals Technologies)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)

Wyo-Ben Inc(US)

Black Hills Bentonite(US)

Tolsa Group (Spain)

Imerys (S&B) (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals(Italy)

LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)

Ashapura (India)

Star Bentonite Group (India)

Kunimine Industries (South America)

Huawei Bentonite (China)

Fenghong New Material (China)

Chang’an Renheng (China)

Liufangzi Bentonite (China)

Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)

Castiglioni(Argentina)

Canbensan (Turkey)

Aydın Bentonit (Turkey)

KarBen (Turkey)

G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)

Ningcheng Tianyu (China) Short Description about Montmorillonite Clay Market: The name bentonite was first suggested in 1898 for clay hosted by the Benton Shale in Wyoming. It was initially described as clay formed by the alteration of volcanic ash, but the most widely used commercial definition is that bentonite is clay consisting essentially of smectite minerals (usually montmorillonite) regardless of occurrence or origin. Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique). Bentonite is characterised by exchangeable cations such as Ca2+, Mg2+, Na+ or Li+ which affect its designation and properties. For example, bentonite is typically described as either swelling or nonswelling bentonite. Swelling bentonite (also known as western bentonite) is sodium bentonite that swells in water and is generally used in its natural state. Non-swelling bentonite is calcium bentonite (also known as southern bentonite) that is used as mined, after treatment with soda ash to produce sodium-exchanged bentonite, or treated with acid to produce bleaching clay. Li-rich bentonite is known as hectorite and is commercially mined only in the US. Natural bentonites occur in two main forms: Na-based and Ca-based. While Ca-bentonite is more common, Na-bentonite is a more effective binder. To boost the binding power of Ca-bentonite, it is subjected to a chemical reaction with soda ash to activate its outer and inner surfaces, which increases its ability to bind water. United States is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves and strong demnd of bentonite. In North America, the market concentration in very high, most of bentonite is concentrated in Wyoming and developed by few manufacturers like Amcol, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite and Tolsa Group (acquired the assets of U.S. Bentonite in the end of 2014). Scope of the Montmorillonite Clay Market Report : The global Montmorillonite Clay market is valued at 1187.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1567.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Montmorillonite Clay in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Montmorillonite Clay Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Montmorillonite Clay market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Montmorillonite Clay Breakdown Data by Type:

Sodium Bentonite

Calcium Bentonite Montmorillonite Clay Breakdown Data by Application:

Molding Sands

Iron Ore Pelletizing

Pet Litter

Drilling Mud

Civil Engineering

Agriculture