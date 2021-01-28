Pallet Rack Market Size 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Pallet Rack Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Pallet Rack Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Global Pallet Rack market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Averys

SSI SCHAEFER

Unarco Material Handling

Ridg-U-Rak

KION Group

Steel King

Mecalux

Elite Storage Solutions

Daifuku

Advance Storage Products

AR Racking

Inform

Hannibal Industries

Nedcon

JINGXING

TKSL

Frazier Industrial

Top-tiger

Murata Machinery

Rack Builders

North American Steel

Speedrack Products

Constructor Group

Ouyade

Sanshin Metal Working

Nanjing Kingmore

Tianjin Master Logistics

Pallet rack is a material handling storage aid system designed to store materials on pallets (or "skids"). Although there are many varieties of pallet racking, all types allow for the storage of palletized materials in horizontal rows with multiple levels. Since the Second World War, pallet racks have become an essential and ubiquitous element of most modern warehouses, manufacturing facilities, retail centers, and other storage and distribution facilities. North America occupied the major 27% sales market share in 2018. The global Pallet Rack market is valued at 2421.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3608.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Selective Pallet Rack

Drive-in and Drive-through Pallet Rack

Push-back Pallet Rack

Pallet Flow Rack

Others Pallet Rack Breakdown Data by Application:

Distribution Centers

Manufacturing Facilities

Large-Scale Retail