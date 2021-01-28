Pea Protein Isolate Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

Pea Protein Isolate Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Pea Protein Isolate Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Pea Protein Isolate market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Pea Protein Isolate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Emsland Group

Roquette

Cosucra

Nutri-Pea

Shuangta Food

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech

Shandong Jianyuan Foods

Shandong Huatai Food Short Description about Pea Protein Isolate Market: Pea protein isolate is a food additive with a neutral taste which is extracted from pea, and has a typical legume amino acid profile. Although the market prospect of pea protein is very good, but there is a potential threat. That is pea protein and pea starch shares the same production line. Strictly speaking, pea protein is a byproduct of pea starch. Although Europe produces a large amount of pea protein, large amount of pea starch was also produced and could not be consumed locally. the main areas of consumption of pea starch are in the Asia Pacific region. But the whole Asia Pacific region is not enough to consume the whole pea starch, which wastes the resource of pea processing. Therefore, the development of pea protein requires a balance between the two product. Scope of the Pea Protein Isolate Market Report : The global Pea Protein Isolate market is valued at 496.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1287 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Pea Protein Isolate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Pea Protein Isolate Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pea Protein Isolate market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Pea Protein Isolate Breakdown Data by Type:

Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%)

Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%)

High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%) Pea Protein Isolate Breakdown Data by Application:

Sports Nutrition Food

Energy Drinks

Health Food

Pet Food