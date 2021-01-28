Plastic Rigid IBC Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Plastic Rigid IBC Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Plastic Rigid IBC Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Plastic Rigid IBC market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Plastic Rigid IBC market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

SCHUTZ

Mauser Group

Greif

Shijiheng

Snyder Industries

ZhenJiang JinShan Packing Factory

Time Technoplast Limited

Chuang Xiang

Myers Industries

Hoover Ferguson Group

WERIT

Maschiopack

Pyramid Technoplast

Sotralentz

Sintex

Shanghai Fujiang Plastic Industry Group

Jielin

NOVAX Short Description about Plastic Rigid IBC Market: An intermediate bulk container (or IBC) is a pallet mounted, industrial grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders. Also known as a tote, the IBC is capable of stacking and can be moved by a pallet jack or forklift. A “plastic rigid intermediate bulk container” or “IBC” is a rigid, self-standing vessel, lined or unlined, made from polymeric material. The typical volume is at least 119 gallons but not more than 793 gallons. IBCs are used to transport various liquid or solid products, including products identified as “hazardous materials” or “dangerous goods”. Plastic rigid IBCs are used in the food and beverage end use sector to store and transport bulk food products and various beverages across long distances from the manufacturing units. This end use category has seen a rise in demand for plastic rigid IBCs in the recent years. The food and beverage end use segment is expected to show a high pace with respect to use plastic rigid IBCs in the coming years and projected to register a high healthy CAGR of 6.2% duringthe forecast period. Scope of the Plastic Rigid IBC Market Report : The global Plastic Rigid IBC market is valued at 2600.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3980.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Plastic Rigid IBC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Plastic Rigid IBC Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Plastic Rigid IBC market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Plastic Rigid IBC Breakdown Data by Type:

HDPE Rigid IBC

LLDPE Rigid IBC

LDPE Rigid IBC Plastic Rigid IBC Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food

Chemical Industries