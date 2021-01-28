Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

The Recent Report on Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

This report studies the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Galaxy Magnetic

Shanghai San Huan Magnetics

Daido Electronics

Innuovo Magnetics

Yunsheng Company

AT&M

Magsuper

Earth- Panda

Generally, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet is produced by molding compression of the compound NdFeB alloy powder with epoxy resin, also it can be made by injection or extrusion from NdFeB alloy powder mixed with plastic. They are mainly applied to sorts of mini-sized and special motors, such as spindle motor (HDD, CD-ROM and DVD), stepping motor, synchronous motor, DC motor and brushless motor, etc. In application, Rare-earth Bonded Magnet downstream is wide and recently Rare-earth Bonded Magnet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of High Efficiency Motors, Hybrid/Electric Vehicles and Hard Disk Drives and others. Globally, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hard Disk Drives which accounts for nearly 33% of total downstream consumption of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet. Scope of the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market Report : The global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market is valued at 505 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 923.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Breakdown Data by Type:

NdFeB Magnet

SmCo Magnet Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Breakdown Data by Application:

High Efficiency Motors

Hybrid/Electric Vehicles

Hard Disk Drives