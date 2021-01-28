Reactive Dyes Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Reactive Dyes Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Reactive Dyes Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the Reactive Dyes market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Reactive Dyes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Setas

Anand International

Jinji Dyestuffs

LonSen

Hubei Chuyuan

Runtu

Zhejiang Yide Chemical

Jihua Group

Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial

ANOKY

In a reactive dye, a chromophore (an atom or group whose presence is responsible for the colour of a compound) contains a substituent that reacts with the substrate. Reactive dyes have good fastness properties owing to the bonding that occurs during dyeing. Reactive dyes are most commonly used in dyeing of cellulose like cotton or flax, but also wool is dyeable with reactive dyes. As for the region consumption, the China remained the largest market for Reactive Dyes in the world, with 41.91% market share consumption in 2017. Other major consuming regions include India and Europe, which account for 15.29% and 19.01% respectively. For the various types of Reactive Dyes, Halogen Reactive Dyes are growing in the past, which was hold 27.64% market share approximately. The global Reactive Dyes market is valued at 4213.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6918.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Reactive Dyes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Reactive Dyes Breakdown Data by Type:

Halogen

Activated Vinyl Compound

Others Reactive Dyes Breakdown Data by Application:

Polyester, Nylon and Polyurethane Fibers

Cotton Textiles

Wool and Silk