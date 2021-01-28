SerDes for Automotive Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled SerDes for Automotive Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the SerDes for Automotive market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the SerDes for Automotive market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

This report studies the SerDes for Automotive market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global SerDes for Automotive market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

NXP

STMicroelectronics

Avago (Broadcom)

ROHM Semiconductor

Cypress

Intesil (Renesas)

Semtech

Inova Semiconductors

THine Electronics

Vitesse (Microsemi) Short Description about SerDes for Automotive Market: A SerDes (Serializer/ Desrializer) is a device used to transmit and receive data over the serial link. The SerDes can be either a stand-alone device or, in most cases, an IP core integrated into a serial bus controller or an ASIC. In essence, a SerDes is a serial transceiver which converts parallel data into a serial data stream on the transmitter side and converts the serial data back to parallel on the receiver side. SerDes technology is enabling transformation across the electronics industry, from datacenter communication throughput to low-power automotive applications. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Scope of the SerDes for Automotive Market Report : The global SerDes for Automotive market is valued at 174.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 348.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the SerDes for Automotive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. SerDes for Automotive Breakdown Data by Type:

16-Bit and Less

16 to 32 Bit

Above 32 Bit SerDes for Automotive Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Cars