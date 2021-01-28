Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Symantec, Fortinet, Sophos

Cybersecurity refers to the technique used for technology security such as protecting the computer, networks attacks that are aimed for exploitation and unauthorized access. It helps in maintaining sensitive information of an organization, especially in transferring data through networks. There are various types of cybersecurity threat such as ransomware, malware, phishing, and data breach. The main aim of cybersecurity is to provide security against financial data, personal data and intellectual property and so on. Hence this cybersecurity is gaining attraction in the market.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Cyber Security market may see a growth rate of 12.48% and would reach the market size of USD355.74 Billion by 2025.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/10604-global-cyber-security-market



Latest Research Study on Global Cyber Security Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cyber Security Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Cyber Security. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), McAfee LLC (United States), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Symantec Corporation (United States), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (United States), Juniper Networks Inc. (United States), Fortinet Inc. (United States), FireEye Inc. (United States), Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom), Rapid7 Inc. (United States) and EMC RSA (United States).

Market Drivers

Constant Increase in Cyber Terrorism

Growing Advanced Digital Devices Fuelled by Emergence of IoT

Stringent Government Regulations for Information Security

Rapid Adoption of Cloud-Based Services & Wireless Communication

Market Trend

Adoption of More Sophisticated Security Technologies and Operationalizing GDPR

Maximizing Attacks Through Theft of Bio-metric Data

Restraints

Use of Pirated Cyber-security Solutions

Limited Security Budgets and Difficulty Associated with Deployment of Cyber Security Tools

Opportunities

Rise in E-commerce Penetration Across Industry Verticals

Demand For AI, Machine Learning and Block Chain Technologies

Challenges

High Cost Associated with Cyber Security Tools

Growing Cyber Threat Owing to 5G Deployment

Growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Deployment and Over-dependency on Cloud

The Global Cyber Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Enterprise Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others), Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others (Education, Media And Entertainment, and Transportation and Logistics)), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Organisation Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprises), Solution (Identity and Access Management (IAM), Risk and Compliance Management, Encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Security and Vulnerability Management, Disaster Recovery, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, Web Filtering, Others (Application Whitelisting and Patch Management))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

For Early Buyers | Get Up to 10% – 25% Discount on Various License type of this Premium Version of the Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/10604-global-cyber-security-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cyber Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cyber Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cyber Security Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Cyber Security

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cyber Security Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cyber Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cyber Security Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cyber Security Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/10604-global-cyber-security-market



What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/