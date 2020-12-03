Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Mulch Films Market

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the mulch films market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for the period of 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global mulch films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Mulch Films to Create Opportunities for Food End Users in the Long Run

Mulch films plays an essential role in agronomics, such as increasing yield and improving the quality of crops. Mulch films are available in different colors such as black, yellow, white, and transparent. Black & brown mulch films are anticipated to translate opportunities for food & beverages end users, as these are generally used for growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Black mulch films also prevent the penetration of light and reduce the germination process. Yellow mulch films attract pests and also reduce the chance of viral diseases being transmitted by tobacco moths. Therefore, these films are usually preferred by manufacturers in the tobacco industry.

The introduction of LLDPE mulch films has brought a revolution in agriculture water management. Moreover, linear low density polyethylene mulch films are more economical than low density polyethylene mulch films. Cast mulch films are expected to gain ground in the mulch films market during the forecast period, because these kinds of films have better optics than blown mulch films produced at higher line speeds. All these factors will create demand for mulch films during the forecast period.

Developing Economies to Gain Ground in Mulch Films Market

Increasing demand for crops and decreasing arable land, coupled with rising population is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the mulch films market during the forecast period. Increasing advancements in farming techniques along with rising awareness towards crop waste reduction are expected to drive the demand for mulch films. Moreover, increasing government programs and stringent laws to adopt advanced farming techniques in India and other ASEAN regions are expected to yield key opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Agro-based economies such as India, Indonesia, and China introducing subsidy to encourage farmers to adopt soil mulching is likely to benefit the mulch films market during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the mulch films market. Spain and France are anticipated to register ~40% share of the total Europe mulch films market during 2019-27.