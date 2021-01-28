Global Grounding Bars and Rods Market Report 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2025 Research Report

Grounding Bars and Rods Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Grounding Bars and Rods market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.

Grounding bars and rods are components of grounding systems used in industrial, commercial, and residential building or infrastructure. Grounding bars are metal brackets made of conductive materials, such as copper and galvanized steel, which serve as a central grounding point for equipment. These bars and rods provide a conducive path for electricity to flow through them. Grounding rods are the end point of grounding systems. The conductivity and service life of products depend on the thickness of the coating. Typically, the length of the rod is 8′ and the thickness of the rod is from 3/8″ to 1″.

The growth in the construction industry in APAC is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Grounding bars and rods are the safety equipment that are necessary in the construction industry to protect the equipment and personnel from damage. Improvements in living standards has resulted in an increase in the demand for construction industry. The increase in constructions in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors will increase the demand for grounding bars and rods. Innovations in building design and the increased focus on energy efficient solutions for buildings have increased the opportunities for vendors to strengthen their presence in the grounding bars and rods market.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The growth of the construction industry in this region is influenced by the increasing number of government initiatives. Additionally, the growth in the number of manufacturing facilities across various countries in this region will also augment the market’s growth prospects in APAC.

The global Grounding Bars and Rods market was million USD in 2018 and is expected to million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Grounding Bars and Rods market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025;

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Grounding Bars and Rods market Trend (2020 – 2025): –

A.N. Wallis

Galvan Industries

Nehring Electrical Works

ABB

Alfredkim Systems & Solutions

Amiable Impex

DEHN + SÖHNE

Eaton

The Grounding Bars and Rods Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Construction Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Power Industry

Telecom and Data Center Industry

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Grounding Bars and Rods market for each application, including: –

Construction Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Power Industry

Telecom and Data Center Industry

This report studies the global market size of Grounding Bars and Rods in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Grounding Bars and Rods in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Grounding Bars and Rods:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

