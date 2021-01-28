Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2025

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Garden and Lawn Tools market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

A garden tool is any one of many tools made for gardens and gardening and overlaps with the range of tools made for agriculture and horticulture.

In terms of revenue, the lawn mowers segment dominated the market and will continue to lead the market in the coming years. Gas-powered lawn mowers are useful for mowing large lawns and gardens as these do not have an electric cord. Although the gas-powered lawn mowers segment currently dominates the market, their sales are gradually decreasing with increasing consumer awareness of the adverse impact of these mowers on the environment. The introduction of battery-powered and hybrid lawn mowers will contribute to this segment’s growth in the market.

The residential segment accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. The growing popularity of outdoor landscaping is helping raise the demand for power lawn and garden equipment in the residential segment. Furthermore, it is also anticipated that manufacturers will also benefit from the completion of new housing projects, and the demand for garden tools will increase from first-time house buyers.

The Garden and Lawn Tools market was valued at million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach million USD by 2025, at a CAGR during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Garden and Lawn Tools.

This report presents the worldwide Garden and Lawn Tools market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Here is List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Garden and Lawn Tools market Trend (2020 – 2025): –

Husqvarna

MTD

Robert Bosch

STIHL

Toro

Stanley Black & Decker

Home Depot Product Authority

Makita U.S.A.

Emak

Blount International

American Honda Motor

The Garden and Lawn Tools Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Lawn Mowers

Power Tools

Hand Tools

Garden Accessories

Other

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Garden and Lawn Tools market for each application, including: –

Residential Segment

Commercial Segment

Municipal Segment

This report studies the global market size of Garden and Lawn Tools in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Garden and Lawn Tools in these regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Garden and Lawn Tools:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

