Global Renal Cancer Drug Market 2021 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

Global Renal Cancer Drug Market Research Report, by Therapeutic Class (Targeted Therapy and ImmunoTherapy), Pharmacologic Class (Angiogenesis Inhibitors), Type (Clear Cell, Papillary, Oncocytic), End-Users (Hospitals &clinics)–Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

Renal cancer also called as kidney cancer or hypernephroma. Renal Cancer Drug Market is a disease in which kidney cells become malignant, the cells start proliferating out of control and start forming a tumor.

The Renal Cancer Drug Market Size is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of high blood pressure. Other key factors such as the change to sedentary lifestyle, increase in smoking,

growing consumption of alcohol are contributing to the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of surgical procedures, expensive chemotherapy treatments and the side effects and reaction associated with treatments are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global renal cancer drug market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Genentech, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Cipla Limited (India), Active Biotech AB (Sweden), Amgen (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb company (US).

Segmentation:

The global renal cancer market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, pharmacologic class, type, and end-user. The renal cancer drug market, by therapeutic class, is categorized into targeted therapy and immunotherapy. On the basis of pharmacologic class, the market is segmented into angiogenesis inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and cytokine immunotherapy (IL-2). On the basis of type, the market is segmented into clear cell, papillary, chromophobe, oncocytic, collecting duct and other. On the basis of end- user the market is segmented hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research centers and other.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of stroke and high blood pressure and growing healthcare expenditure. The American Cancer Society estimated about14,970 people in 2018, will die due to kidney cancer in the US. Thus, the growing cases of kidney cancer facilitate the market growth in this region.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the second largest renal cancer drug market during the forecast period. The increasing occurrence of renal cancer drives the market in this region. According to Cancer Research UK in 2015, there were 12547 new cases of kidney cancer in the UK. Thus, the growing cases of kidney cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global renal cancer drug market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of smoking and alcohol consumption in this region. According to the World Health Organization in 2015, 47.6% of people smoked tobacco in countries like China and Japan, respectively. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising oncology and new cancer treating technology both at the hospital level and in the community are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

