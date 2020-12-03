Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Polymeric Sand Market

Polymeric Sand Market: Overview

The global polymeric sand market is expected to rise at a significant pace in the coming few years, thanks to the rising demand for luxury homes and office spaces.

Polymeric sand is mainly used to fill gaps in various types of pavers such as concrete, stone and rock pavers. Rise in construction of footpath, cycle spaces, walking area is a prominent factors expected to bolster growth in the global polymeric sand market.

An upcoming report on the global polymeric sand market by Transparency Market Research is expected to offer an in depth analysis on industry. The report is anticipated to cover all segments of the polymeric sand market. Along with this, the report is anticipated to consists of vital data that will help indicating growth and latest trend in the polymeric sand market during the forecast period.

Polymeric Sand Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the global polymeric sand market are-

Trump administration raised budget for infrastructure plan in order to improving old infrastructures along with this they are also emphasizing in development of new infrastructures such as roads, airports, railways. This is expected to rise demand for polymeric sand mainly for the construction of pavements and auxiliary spaces along roads.

Polymeric Sand Market: Key Trends

The global polymeric sand market is likely to rise at a significant in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the rise in beautification of the city by developing pavements along road side in several parts of the world.

Apart from this, increasing investments in public infrastructure development along with rising demand of luxury homes in developed regions of world are the prominent factors expected to drive the global polymeric sand market.

However, the product is struggling to gain popularity in several developing nations owing to the lack of awareness. Further availability of cheaper substitutes such as cement, concrete and other low cost sands is another factor expected to impede growth in the polymeric sand market.

Nevertheless, ability of polymeric sand to withstand harsh weather conditions, restrict weed growth, resist erosion and the increase durability of pavements is likely to increase demand for polymeric sand during the forecast period.

Moreover, factors like unpreceded growth in the construction industry owing to substantial rise in the world economy could create some potential opportunities for the growth of the polymeric sand market.

Polymeric Sand Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the polymeric sand market is divided into North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Among all these, the polymeric sand market in Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in the region.

Polymeric Sand Market: Competitive Landscape

The global polymeric sand market is likely to depict a fragmented and competitive landscape. This is mainly due to presence of several players in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the food inclusions market are Fairmount Santrol, Techniseal, SRW Products Ash Grove Packaging, Sakrete Inc., Alliance Designer Products Inc., and Sale Marco. These players are anticipated to adopt several strategies such as expansions & investments, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, to explore several opportunities in the polymeric sand market.

