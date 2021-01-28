Sliding Bearing Market – To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2027 | Key Player – Schaeffler, SKF, NTN Corporation, MinebeaMitsumi, Timken, GGB Bearing,

Sliding Bearing Market Outlook – 2027

Sliding takes place along the surface of contact between the moving element and the fixed element. This bearing is also known as plain bearing as the friction is generated by the two sliding surfaces. The shaft is usually supported by the sliding surface, with oil and air in between to facilitate sliding movement. Sliding bearings are lightweight and have an extended operating life while introducing minimal vibrations or noise. The load is transmitted from a rotating member to a stationary member known as frame or housing. The relative motion is permitted by two members in one or two directions with minimum friction, and also prevents the motion within the direction of the applied load. Therefore, increase in demand for high efficiency and rise in railway development projects are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Application, Type, Material, and Railway Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered Schaeffler, SKF, NTN Corporation, MinebeaMitsumi, Timken, GGB Bearing, SKF Group, Brammer Plc, NSK Group, RBC Bearing, and THK

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global economy is highly dependent on the automotive industry and many other industries such as steel, chemicals, textile, etc. However, as they are shut down due to the pandemic, it has tremendously affected the automobile industry.

The global automobile sector has faced the most challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic as its production houses are shut, inventories are overflowing, and the demand is decreasing.

Facilities across the globe have stopped working due to the ban on usual transportation and all other modes. Airlines and ships that have stopped operating in many countries are expected to result in huge losses to manufacturers.

The supply chain has been broken for a very long while now due to lockdown and the demand has completely diminished. It is expected to take a very long time to revive.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

High efficiency, reliability, & cost-effectiveness and increase in railway infrastructure investments & supply contracts are expected to spur the demand for sliding bearing market over the forecast period. Moreover, use of sliding bearings in limited railway applications is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for hybrid & autonomous train technology and increased usage of non-metallic sliding bearings are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The sliding bearing market trends are as follows:

High efficiency, reliability & cost effectiveness

Sliding bearing offers high advantage for consumers over other powered engines, which drives the growth of the hydrogen-fueled market. Manufacturers emphasize these features to dominate in the market and make customers more aware of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Therefore, these factors are expected to add to the growth of the sliding bearing market over the forecast period.

Increase in railway infrastructure investments & supply contracts

Governments of many developing countries invest a large amount of their annual budget in the railway infrastructure to create better means of transportation for their people. Dependency on railways has significantly increased over the last few decades as it is considered to be the most economical means of transportation. Therefore, governments are willing to develop their railway infrastructure, which fuels the growth of the sliding bearing market over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Application Engine

Brakes

Bogie

Interior

Exterior Type Linear

Thrust

Radial

Angular Contact Material Metallic

Non-metallic Railway Locomotive

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Coach

Wagon

Light and Metro Rail

High-speed Train

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the sliding bearing market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the sliding bearing market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the sliding bearing market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the sliding bearing market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

