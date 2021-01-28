Global Laser Therapy Market Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast By Application And Types To 2023

Segmentation

The global laser therapy market has been segmented based on type and application.

By type, the global laser therapy market has been segmented into diode lasers, solid state lasers, gas lasers, dye lasers, and others.

By application, the global laser therapy market has been segmented into surgery, dermatology and aesthetics, dental, and others. The surgery segment is further segmented into urology, ophthalmology, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and The Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the key markets for laser therapy.

The Americas is at the forefront of the global laser therapy market. A robust healthcare sector, high expenditure on healthcare, and widespread prevalence of chronic diseases in the region spur the growth of the global laser therapy market. In addition, the regions propensity to incorporate new and advanced technologies in the healthcare sector acts as a plus for the growth of the market. Other factors boosting the growth of the Americas market include growth in a number of aged populace and the presence of key players in the region.

Europe holds the second most significant share of the global laser therapy market. The region invests substantially in R&D activities which coupled with the availability of funds creates a conducive environment for the growth of the laser therapy market in Europe. A broad base of the patient population, well-developed healthcare sector, and high government support contribute to the growth of the market.

APAC is the fastest growing market for laser therapy. Expanding patient pool, development of the healthcare sector in the developing countries of China and India present growth opportunities to the APAC market. Also, increased affordability due to rising disposable income, government endeavors towards the modernization of the healthcare sector are other boosting factors.

The MEA market is likely to exhibit the least share of the global laser therapy market. Limited availability of healthcare facilities, lack of funds, and lack of awareness and dearth of skilled medical professionals constrain the growth of the market over the forecast period, especially in the Africa region. The Middle East accounts for the foremost share of the MEA market and is driven by high healthcare expenditure in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global laser therapy market include Biolase Inc. (U.S.), Alma Lasers (Israel), Cutera (U.S.), IRIDEX Corp. (U.S.), Valeant (Canada), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), and Angiodynamics, Inc. (U.S.).

For More Reports @