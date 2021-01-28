Bottled Beverages Market To Witness Significant Growth Over 2021-2027| PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Suntory, Unicer, Icelandic Glacial

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Bottled Beverages Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Bottled Beverages market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Bottled Beverages market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Bottled Beverages market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Suntory, Unicer, Icelandic Glacial, CG Roxane, Vichy Catalan, Mountain Valley Spring, Old Orchard Brands, Watsons, Tenwow, Dr Pepper, Haitai, Dydo, OKF, Perrier, Evian, Wahaha, CRYSTAL LIMITED, Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage, Shanghai Maling Aquarius, Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Nongfu Spring, Shifu.Kong, Yili Industrial Group, Mengniu Dairy, Beijing Sanyuan Foods, Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy, Bright Food (Group), Wei Chuan Foods Corporation, Ocean Spray, Welch Food Inc., Grimmway Farms, Hershey, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Coffee Roasters, Lotte, BiotechUSA, Elixia Bottled Beverages
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Drinks, Fruit and Vegetable Juice Drinks, Functional Drink, Tea Drinks, Milk Drink, Coffee Drink Bottled Beverages
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Third-party Online Shopping Platform, Fresh E-commerce, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Restaurant, Convenience Stores, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Bottled Beverages market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bottled Beverages market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Bottled Beverages industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bottled Beverages market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bottled Beverages market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bottled Beverages market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bottled Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bottled Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Alcoholic Beverages
1.4.3 Carbonated Drinks
1.2.4 Fruit and Vegetable Juice Drinks
1.2.5 Functional Drink
1.2.6 Tea Drinks
1.2.7 Milk Drink
1.2.8 Coffee Drink
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bottled Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Third-party Online Shopping Platform
1.3.3 Fresh E-commerce
1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.5 Specialty Stores
1.3.6 Restaurant
1.3.7 Convenience Stores
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bottled Beverages Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bottled Beverages Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Bottled Beverages Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Bottled Beverages Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Bottled Beverages Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Bottled Beverages Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Bottled Beverages Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Bottled Beverages Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Bottled Beverages Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Bottled Beverages Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Bottled Beverages Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Bottled Beverages Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottled Beverages Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Bottled Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Bottled Beverages Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Bottled Beverages Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottled Beverages Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Bottled Beverages Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Bottled Beverages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Bottled Beverages Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Bottled Beverages Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Bottled Beverages Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Bottled Beverages Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Bottled Beverages Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Bottled Beverages Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Bottled Beverages Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Bottled Beverages Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Bottled Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Bottled Beverages Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Bottled Beverages Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Bottled Beverages Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Bottled Beverages Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Bottled Beverages Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bottled Beverages Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Bottled Beverages Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Bottled Beverages Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Bottled Beverages Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Bottled Beverages Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bottled Beverages Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Bottled Beverages Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Bottled Beverages Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Bottled Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Bottled Beverages Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Bottled Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Bottled Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Bottled Beverages Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Bottled Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Bottled Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Bottled Beverages Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Bottled Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Bottled Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bottled Beverages Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Bottled Beverages Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Bottled Beverages Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Bottled Beverages Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Bottled Beverages Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Bottled Beverages Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Bottled Beverages Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Bottled Beverages Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Bottled Beverages Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Beverages Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Bottled Beverages Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Bottled Beverages Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Bottled Beverages Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Bottled Beverages Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Bottled Beverages Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Bottled Beverages Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Bottled Beverages Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Bottled Beverages Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Bottled Beverages Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Beverages Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles
11.1 PepsiCo
11.1.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information
11.1.2 PepsiCo Overview
11.1.3 PepsiCo Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 PepsiCo Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.1.5 PepsiCo Related Developments
11.2 Coca Cola
11.2.1 Coca Cola Corporation Information
11.2.2 Coca Cola Overview
11.2.3 Coca Cola Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Coca Cola Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.2.5 Coca Cola Related Developments
11.3 Suntory
11.3.1 Suntory Corporation Information
11.3.2 Suntory Overview
11.3.3 Suntory Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Suntory Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.3.5 Suntory Related Developments
11.4 Unicer
11.4.1 Unicer Corporation Information
11.4.2 Unicer Overview
11.4.3 Unicer Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Unicer Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.4.5 Unicer Related Developments
11.5 Icelandic Glacial
11.5.1 Icelandic Glacial Corporation Information
11.5.2 Icelandic Glacial Overview
11.5.3 Icelandic Glacial Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Icelandic Glacial Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.5.5 Icelandic Glacial Related Developments
11.6 CG Roxane
11.6.1 CG Roxane Corporation Information
11.6.2 CG Roxane Overview
11.6.3 CG Roxane Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 CG Roxane Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.6.5 CG Roxane Related Developments
11.7 Vichy Catalan
11.7.1 Vichy Catalan Corporation Information
11.7.2 Vichy Catalan Overview
11.7.3 Vichy Catalan Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Vichy Catalan Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.7.5 Vichy Catalan Related Developments
11.8 Mountain Valley Spring
11.8.1 Mountain Valley Spring Corporation Information
11.8.2 Mountain Valley Spring Overview
11.8.3 Mountain Valley Spring Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Mountain Valley Spring Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.8.5 Mountain Valley Spring Related Developments
11.9 Old Orchard Brands
11.9.1 Old Orchard Brands Corporation Information
11.9.2 Old Orchard Brands Overview
11.9.3 Old Orchard Brands Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Old Orchard Brands Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.9.5 Old Orchard Brands Related Developments
11.10 Watsons
11.10.1 Watsons Corporation Information
11.10.2 Watsons Overview
11.10.3 Watsons Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Watsons Bottled Beverages Product Description
11.10.5 Watsons Related Developments
11.12 Dr Pepper
11.12.1 Dr Pepper Corporation Information
11.12.2 Dr Pepper Overview
11.12.3 Dr Pepper Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Dr Pepper Product Description
11.12.5 Dr Pepper Related Developments
11.13 Haitai
11.13.1 Haitai Corporation Information
11.13.2 Haitai Overview
11.13.3 Haitai Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Haitai Product Description
11.13.5 Haitai Related Developments
11.14 Dydo
11.14.1 Dydo Corporation Information
11.14.2 Dydo Overview
11.14.3 Dydo Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Dydo Product Description
11.14.5 Dydo Related Developments
11.15 OKF
11.15.1 OKF Corporation Information
11.15.2 OKF Overview
11.15.3 OKF Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 OKF Product Description
11.15.5 OKF Related Developments
11.16 Perrier
11.16.1 Perrier Corporation Information
11.16.2 Perrier Overview
11.16.3 Perrier Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Perrier Product Description
11.16.5 Perrier Related Developments
11.17 Evian
11.17.1 Evian Corporation Information
11.17.2 Evian Overview
11.17.3 Evian Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Evian Product Description
11.17.5 Evian Related Developments
11.18 Wahaha
11.18.1 Wahaha Corporation Information
11.18.2 Wahaha Overview
11.18.3 Wahaha Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Wahaha Product Description
11.18.5 Wahaha Related Developments
11.19 CRYSTAL LIMITED
11.19.1 CRYSTAL LIMITED Corporation Information
11.19.2 CRYSTAL LIMITED Overview
11.19.3 CRYSTAL LIMITED Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 CRYSTAL LIMITED Product Description
11.19.5 CRYSTAL LIMITED Related Developments
11.20 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage
11.20.1 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Corporation Information
11.20.2 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Overview
11.20.3 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Product Description
11.20.5 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Related Developments
11.21 Shanghai Maling Aquarius
11.21.1 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Corporation Information
11.21.2 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Overview
11.21.3 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Product Description
11.21.5 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Related Developments
11.22 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation
11.22.1 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Corporation Information
11.22.2 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Overview
11.22.3 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Product Description
11.22.5 Uni-President Enterprises Corporation Related Developments
11.23 Nongfu Spring
11.23.1 Nongfu Spring Corporation Information
11.23.2 Nongfu Spring Overview
11.23.3 Nongfu Spring Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Nongfu Spring Product Description
11.23.5 Nongfu Spring Related Developments
11.24 Shifu.Kong
11.24.1 Shifu.Kong Corporation Information
11.24.2 Shifu.Kong Overview
11.24.3 Shifu.Kong Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Shifu.Kong Product Description
11.24.5 Shifu.Kong Related Developments
11.25 Yili Industrial Group
11.25.1 Yili Industrial Group Corporation Information
11.25.2 Yili Industrial Group Overview
11.25.3 Yili Industrial Group Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 Yili Industrial Group Product Description
11.25.5 Yili Industrial Group Related Developments
11.26 Mengniu Dairy
11.26.1 Mengniu Dairy Corporation Information
11.26.2 Mengniu Dairy Overview
11.26.3 Mengniu Dairy Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Mengniu Dairy Product Description
11.26.5 Mengniu Dairy Related Developments
11.27 Beijing Sanyuan Foods
11.27.1 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Corporation Information
11.27.2 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Overview
11.27.3 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.27.4 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Product Description
11.27.5 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Related Developments
11.28 Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy
11.28.1 Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Corporation Information
11.28.2 Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Overview
11.28.3 Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.28.4 Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Product Description
11.28.5 Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Related Developments
11.29 Bright Food (Group)
11.29.1 Bright Food (Group) Corporation Information
11.29.2 Bright Food (Group) Overview
11.29.3 Bright Food (Group) Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.29.4 Bright Food (Group) Product Description
11.29.5 Bright Food (Group) Related Developments
11.30 Wei Chuan Foods Corporation
11.30.1 Wei Chuan Foods Corporation Corporation Information
11.30.2 Wei Chuan Foods Corporation Overview
11.30.3 Wei Chuan Foods Corporation Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.30.4 Wei Chuan Foods Corporation Product Description
11.30.5 Wei Chuan Foods Corporation Related Developments
11.31 Ocean Spray
11.31.1 Ocean Spray Corporation Information
11.31.2 Ocean Spray Overview
11.31.3 Ocean Spray Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.31.4 Ocean Spray Product Description
11.31.5 Ocean Spray Related Developments
11.32 Welch Food Inc.
11.32.1 Welch Food Inc. Corporation Information
11.32.2 Welch Food Inc. Overview
11.32.3 Welch Food Inc. Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.32.4 Welch Food Inc. Product Description
11.32.5 Welch Food Inc. Related Developments
11.33 Grimmway Farms
11.33.1 Grimmway Farms Corporation Information
11.33.2 Grimmway Farms Overview
11.33.3 Grimmway Farms Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.33.4 Grimmway Farms Product Description
11.33.5 Grimmway Farms Related Developments
11.34 Hershey
11.34.1 Hershey Corporation Information
11.34.2 Hershey Overview
11.34.3 Hershey Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.34.4 Hershey Product Description
11.34.5 Hershey Related Developments
11.35 Fresh Del Monte Produce
11.35.1 Fresh Del Monte Produce Corporation Information
11.35.2 Fresh Del Monte Produce Overview
11.35.3 Fresh Del Monte Produce Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.35.4 Fresh Del Monte Produce Product Description
11.35.5 Fresh Del Monte Produce Related Developments
11.36 Coffee Roasters
11.36.1 Coffee Roasters Corporation Information
11.36.2 Coffee Roasters Overview
11.36.3 Coffee Roasters Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.36.4 Coffee Roasters Product Description
11.36.5 Coffee Roasters Related Developments
11.37 Lotte
11.37.1 Lotte Corporation Information
11.37.2 Lotte Overview
11.37.3 Lotte Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.37.4 Lotte Product Description
11.37.5 Lotte Related Developments
11.38 BiotechUSA
11.38.1 BiotechUSA Corporation Information
11.38.2 BiotechUSA Overview
11.38.3 BiotechUSA Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.38.4 BiotechUSA Product Description
11.38.5 BiotechUSA Related Developments
11.39 Elixia
11.39.1 Elixia Corporation Information
11.39.2 Elixia Overview
11.39.3 Elixia Bottled Beverages Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.39.4 Elixia Product Description
11.39.5 Elixia Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Bottled Beverages Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Bottled Beverages Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Bottled Beverages Production Mode & Process
12.4 Bottled Beverages Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Bottled Beverages Sales Channels
12.4.2 Bottled Beverages Distributors
12.5 Bottled Beverages Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Bottled Beverages Industry Trends
13.2 Bottled Beverages Market Drivers
13.3 Bottled Beverages Market Challenges
13.4 Bottled Beverages Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Bottled Beverages Study 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
