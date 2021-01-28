Carbonated Drinks Market To Witness Significant Growth Over 2021-2027| Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Carbonated Drinks Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Carbonated Drinks market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Carbonated Drinks market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Carbonated Drinks market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Parle Agro, Postobon, Cott, Uni-President, Watsons, Tenwow, Dr Pepper, Haitai, Dydo, OKF, Perrier, Evian, Coffee Roasters, Lotte, BiotechUSA, Elixia, Wahaha, CRYSTAL LIMITED, Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage, Shanghai Maling Aquarius Carbonated Drinks
Market Segment by Product Type:
Juice Type, Fruity, Coke Type, Low-calorie Type, Other Carbonated Drinks
Market Segment by Application:
Third-party Online Shopping Platform, Fresh E-commerce, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Restaurant, Convenience Stores, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Carbonated Drinks market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Carbonated Drinks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Carbonated Drinks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Carbonated Drinks market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Carbonated Drinks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbonated Drinks market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbonated Drinks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Juice Type
1.4.3 Fruity
1.2.4 Coke Type
1.2.5 Low-calorie Type
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Third-party Online Shopping Platform
1.3.3 Fresh E-commerce
1.3.4 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.5 Specialty Stores
1.3.6 Restaurant
1.3.7 Convenience Stores
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbonated Drinks Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Carbonated Drinks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbonated Drinks Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Carbonated Drinks Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Carbonated Drinks Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Carbonated Drinks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Carbonated Drinks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Carbonated Drinks Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Carbonated Drinks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pepsi
11.1.1 Pepsi Corporation Information
11.1.2 Pepsi Overview
11.1.3 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Pepsi Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.1.5 Pepsi Related Developments
11.2 Coca-Cola
11.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information
11.2.2 Coca-Cola Overview
11.2.3 Coca-Cola Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Coca-Cola Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.2.5 Coca-Cola Related Developments
11.3 Cadbury Schweppes
11.3.1 Cadbury Schweppes Corporation Information
11.3.2 Cadbury Schweppes Overview
11.3.3 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Cadbury Schweppes Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.3.5 Cadbury Schweppes Related Developments
11.4 Parle Agro
11.4.1 Parle Agro Corporation Information
11.4.2 Parle Agro Overview
11.4.3 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Parle Agro Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.4.5 Parle Agro Related Developments
11.5 Postobon
11.5.1 Postobon Corporation Information
11.5.2 Postobon Overview
11.5.3 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Postobon Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.5.5 Postobon Related Developments
11.6 Cott
11.6.1 Cott Corporation Information
11.6.2 Cott Overview
11.6.3 Cott Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Cott Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.6.5 Cott Related Developments
11.7 Uni-President
11.7.1 Uni-President Corporation Information
11.7.2 Uni-President Overview
11.7.3 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Uni-President Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.7.5 Uni-President Related Developments
11.8 Watsons
11.8.1 Watsons Corporation Information
11.8.2 Watsons Overview
11.8.3 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Watsons Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.8.5 Watsons Related Developments
11.9 Tenwow
11.9.1 Tenwow Corporation Information
11.9.2 Tenwow Overview
11.9.3 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Tenwow Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.9.5 Tenwow Related Developments
11.10 Dr Pepper
11.10.1 Dr Pepper Corporation Information
11.10.2 Dr Pepper Overview
11.10.3 Dr Pepper Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Dr Pepper Carbonated Drinks Product Description
11.10.5 Dr Pepper Related Developments
11.12 Dydo
11.12.1 Dydo Corporation Information
11.12.2 Dydo Overview
11.12.3 Dydo Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Dydo Product Description
11.12.5 Dydo Related Developments
11.13 OKF
11.13.1 OKF Corporation Information
11.13.2 OKF Overview
11.13.3 OKF Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 OKF Product Description
11.13.5 OKF Related Developments
11.14 Perrier
11.14.1 Perrier Corporation Information
11.14.2 Perrier Overview
11.14.3 Perrier Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Perrier Product Description
11.14.5 Perrier Related Developments
11.15 Evian
11.15.1 Evian Corporation Information
11.15.2 Evian Overview
11.15.3 Evian Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Evian Product Description
11.15.5 Evian Related Developments
11.16 Coffee Roasters
11.16.1 Coffee Roasters Corporation Information
11.16.2 Coffee Roasters Overview
11.16.3 Coffee Roasters Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Coffee Roasters Product Description
11.16.5 Coffee Roasters Related Developments
11.17 Lotte
11.17.1 Lotte Corporation Information
11.17.2 Lotte Overview
11.17.3 Lotte Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Lotte Product Description
11.17.5 Lotte Related Developments
11.18 BiotechUSA
11.18.1 BiotechUSA Corporation Information
11.18.2 BiotechUSA Overview
11.18.3 BiotechUSA Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 BiotechUSA Product Description
11.18.5 BiotechUSA Related Developments
11.19 Elixia
11.19.1 Elixia Corporation Information
11.19.2 Elixia Overview
11.19.3 Elixia Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Elixia Product Description
11.19.5 Elixia Related Developments
11.20 Wahaha
11.20.1 Wahaha Corporation Information
11.20.2 Wahaha Overview
11.20.3 Wahaha Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Wahaha Product Description
11.20.5 Wahaha Related Developments
11.21 CRYSTAL LIMITED
11.21.1 CRYSTAL LIMITED Corporation Information
11.21.2 CRYSTAL LIMITED Overview
11.21.3 CRYSTAL LIMITED Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 CRYSTAL LIMITED Product Description
11.21.5 CRYSTAL LIMITED Related Developments
11.22 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage
11.22.1 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Corporation Information
11.22.2 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Overview
11.22.3 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Product Description
11.22.5 Guangzhou Xiangxue Asia Beverage Related Developments
11.23 Shanghai Maling Aquarius
11.23.1 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Corporation Information
11.23.2 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Overview
11.23.3 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Carbonated Drinks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Product Description
11.23.5 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Carbonated Drinks Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Carbonated Drinks Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Carbonated Drinks Production Mode & Process
12.4 Carbonated Drinks Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Carbonated Drinks Sales Channels
12.4.2 Carbonated Drinks Distributors
12.5 Carbonated Drinks Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Carbonated Drinks Industry Trends
13.2 Carbonated Drinks Market Drivers
13.3 Carbonated Drinks Market Challenges
13.4 Carbonated Drinks Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Carbonated Drinks Study 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
