Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global “Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Industry” is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a serious blood disorder that occurs due to physical injuries, infections, deficiencies, and other wounds. The adverse effects of the disease have led to a high emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures associated with the treatment of the disease. Growing emphasis on R&D will attract huge investments and yield better products. The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market tin the coming years. Although there are very few options available for treatment of the disease, advancements in ongoing clinical trials have shown promise.

The report segments the market based on disease type, treatment type, and regional demographics. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with focus on growth drivers, leading product types, and major companies. The report highlights key companies that are operating in the market and projects companies that are likely to lead the market in the coming years. Besides this, forecast figures of the market have been drawn through extensive research analysis methods, for the period of 2019-2026.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on regional demographics, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by easier access to treatment and favourable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the presence of major market players, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of blood disorders will have a positive influence on market growth. The ITP market in North America was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to market growth in recent years. As a result of healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt standout business strategies, with a view to establishing a stronghold. The increasing number of merger and acquisitions have accounted for a significant market growth rate. In 2018, Dova Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals for the development and distribution of Doptelet in China and Hong Kong. Similarly, Novartis announced the acquisition of oncology and pipeline department of Glaxo Smith Kline plc. The company plans to extend its business across the world and establish a wider customer reach.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as higher access to treatment of ITP, larger presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of rare blood disorders are expected to positively influence immune thrombocytopenia market in North America. Moreover, increasing infrastructure facilities and higher investments in the development of novel therapeutic molecules for management of ITP in North America are also prominently anticipated to boost the adoption of immune thrombocytopenia treatment in the region during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market value. Rising awareness about idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the demand for thrombopoietin receptor agonist based treatment during the forecast period. Patients in India, China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific are expected to adopt intravenous drugs like TPO-RA and immunoglobulins to improve the disorder. Promacta/Revolade manufactured by Novartis AG is expected to lose its patent in Japan by the end of 2021. This patent expiry is a critical determinant of the declining trend to be experienced by the TPO-RA drug class in the country. Additionally, the prospective launch of TAVALISSE in the Japanese market by 2022 could prove to be a driving factor for others treatment segment.

Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Segmentation :

By Type

Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia

Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

By Treatment

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist

Immunoglobulins

Corticosteroids

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Region/Country

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Content :

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia for Key Countries, 2018

4.2 Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players)

4.3 Recent Developments Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.4 Pipeline Analysis

4.5 Patent Analysis

Secondary Data Sources That We Refer To:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

Secondary Research Is Conducted To Derive The Following Information:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

