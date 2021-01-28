Acne Treatment Market Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2023

Acne Treatment Market Highlights

Increasing prevalence of acne, growing teenage population, rising cosmetic expenditures and increasing awareness of the skin condition is estimated to drive the acne treatment market across the globe during the forecast period. On the other hand, reported cases of serious reaction caused by the non-prescription acne care products and the high cost of therapeutic procedures like microdermabrasion, dermabrasion, and others is estimated to restraint the market growth during the projected period.

Acne Treatment Market Segmentation

The global acne treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, treatment modality, and end users. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into comedonal acne, inflammatory acne, cystic acne, post-surgical/wound acne, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is categorized into medication, therapeutic devices, and others. The medication segment is-sub segmented into retinoid, antibiotics, and others. The retinoid segment is further segmented into adapalene, tretinoin, others. The antibiotics segment is further segmented into erythromycin, clindamycin, and others. The therapeutic devices segment is sub-segmented into lasers, microdermabrader, dermabradors, and others. On the basis of treatment modality, the market is segmented into oral, topical, injectable. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmacies & drug stores, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Acne Treatment Market Regional Analysis

America dominates the global acne treatment market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector and a huge patient population within the region. Moreover, changing lifestyle and increasing cosmetic expenditure provides a boost to the market growth in the Americas. Europe holds the second largest market for acne treatment across the globe due to availability of funds for research, a huge patient population and increasing teenage population within the region. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the market for acne treatment. This can be attributed due to increasing prevalence of acne, and continuously developing economies like India and China within the region. Additionally, a developing healthcare sector within the region fuels the market growth. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the global acne treatment market. Presence of poor economies, stringent government policies and lack of healthcare services are the factors restraining the growth of the market within the region. It is estimated that a majority of the acne treatment market within the Middle East and Africa is held by the Middle East due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by the developed economies like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kuwait within the region.

Acne Treatment Market Key Players

The key players for the global acne treatment market are ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Valeant (Canada), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bayer AG (Germany), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), and others.

