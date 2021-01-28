Transmission repair Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Transmission repair Market is valued approximately USD 205.09 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.25% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Transmissions are required by using all types of motorized automobiles, consisting of vessels and aircrafts for changing torque and rotations. The feature of vehicle transmission is to conform the traction to be had from the power unit to suit the car, the surface, the motive force along with the environment. The failure of the transmission of the automotive, results in the stoppage of the automotive. Therefore, in the automotive service industry, he is resolving of transmission repair troubles is very essential. The global pandemic of COVID-19 leads to the limitation in the growth of market due to the closure of manufacturing units & repair facilities across the globe. Also, supply of essential raw material is hampered with the announcement of lockdown in various economies due to the spread of corona virus. Whereas, the market is expected to grow over the forecast years due to the global rise in production of passenger vehicle which demands large transmission repair of driver’s satisfaction and enhancing average life cycle of vehicle. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), The production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. In addition, growth in extension of warranty and large vehicle parc are the factor propelling the growth of market. However, motor generator used in electric vehicle is expected to hamper the growth of market.
The regional analysis of global Transmission repair Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in average age of vehicle in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing production of automotive vehicles in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transmission repair Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Allison Transmission
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
BorgWarner Inc.
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co.
AAMCO
Continental AG
Jiffy Lube
Driven Brands Inc.
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Components offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Components:
Gaskets and seals
O-ring
Transmission Filter
Gear
Clutch plate
Oil pump
Others
By Repair Type:
Transmission general repair
Transmission overhaul
By Crop Components:
Passenger car
Light commercial vehicle
Heavy commercial vehicle
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
