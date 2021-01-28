Auto Dimming Mirror Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market is valued approximately USD 1.80 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Auto dimming mirrors, a part of vision-based safety systems, installed with the purpose of minimizing glare generated by the headlight beams of any trailing vehicle while travelling at night. The are designed and build with the materials carrying properties of electrochromic that change the hue & color whenever they are activated by the external stimuli. These mirrors play essential role in offering clear vision and restricting glare from other vehicles to the driver’s eye while travelling in night. Therefore, the rise in production of automotive across the globe both passenger and commercial is expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), The production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Similarly, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, rise in awareness to curb the need the night accidents due to blind spots on highways is driving the growth of marker over the forecast years. However, increasing use of camera and display based systems as a mirror is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Auto Dimming Mirror Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in fata incidents at night. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing production of automotive both passenger and commercial vehicle would create lucrative growth prospects for the Auto Dimming Mirror Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Gentex

Samvardhana

Magna

Ficosa

Ichikoh

Murakami

Tokai Rika

SL Corporation

Honda Lock

Flabeg

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Fuel offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fuel:

Ice

BEV

Others (Hybrid)

By Application:

Outer Rear-View Dimming Mirror

Inside Rear-View Dimming Mirror

By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

By Functionality:

Connected Auto Dimming Mirror

Non-Connected Auto Dimming Mirror

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

