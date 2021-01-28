Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Ltd., Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lithium-ion battery electrolyte additives are mainly used in lithium-ion battery electrolytes, which can remove trace moisture in the battery, extend battery cycle life, prevent electrolyte deterioration, and can form a protective film on the electrode surface to improve battery performance. At present, conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC), fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), and 1,3-propane sultone (1,3-PS) are the most commonly used additives. As battery performance requirements increase and With the development of electrolyte technology, the role of electrolyte additives has become increasingly important, and its proportion in the total cost of electrolyte has been rising. In 2019, the global lithium battery electrolyte additive market is led by China. At present, the global concentration of lithium battery electrolyte additives is relatively high. Major manufacturers include HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd.，Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.，Suzhou huayi new energy technology co., LTD.，Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.，Broahony, etc. Jiangsu Huasheng is the global market leader. In 2019, Jiangsu Huasheng occupies 22.19% of the global sales market share. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery can be divided into 4 types: Vinylene Carbonate (VC), Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC), 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS), Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC). The most commonly used additives are conventional additives such as vinylene carbonate (VC) and fluoroethylene carbonate (FEC), with the market share nearly 36% and 21% respectively. According to different application fields, lithium-ion battery electrolytes are divided into consumer lithium-ion battery electrolytes, power lithium-ion battery electrolytes and energy storage lithium-ion battery electrolytes, which holds 64% of the market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market The global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 7053 million by 2026, from US$ 2031 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2021-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD., Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd., Broahony, Great Material & Tech

Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Vinylene Carbonate (VC), Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC), 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS), Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC)

Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Power Electrolyte, Consumer Electrolyte, Energy Storage Electrolyte Regional and Country-level Analysis The Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery market report are China.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vinylene Carbonate (VC)

1.2.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Carbonate (FEC)

1.2.4 1,3-Propane Sultone (1,3-PS)

1.2.5 Vinyl Ethylene Carbonate (VEC) 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Electrolyte

1.3.3 Consumer Electrolyte

1.3.4 Energy Storage Electrolyte 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production 2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 China 3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Overview

12.1.3 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Description

12.1.5 HSC Lithium-Battery Materials Co., Ltd. Related Developments 12.2 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Description

12.2.5 Zhangjiagang Hicomer Chemical Co., Ltd. Related Developments 12.3 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD.

12.3.1 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Overview

12.3.3 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Description

12.3.5 Suzhou Huayi New Energy Technology Co., LTD. Related Developments 12.4 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd.

12.4.1 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Overview

12.4.3 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Description

12.4.5 Rongcheng Qing Mu High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd. Related Developments 12.5 Broahony

12.5.1 Broahony Corporation Information

12.5.2 Broahony Overview

12.5.3 Broahony Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Broahony Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Description

12.5.5 Broahony Related Developments 12.6 Great Material & Tech

12.6.1 Great Material & Tech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Great Material & Tech Overview

12.6.3 Great Material & Tech Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Great Material & Tech Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Product Description

12.6.5 Great Material & Tech Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Production Mode & Process 13.4 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Distributors 13.5 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Industry Trends 14.2 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Drivers 14.3 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Challenges 14.4 Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Electrolyte Additives for Lithium Ion Battery Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

