Food Acidulants Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027

Global Food Acidulants Market – Scope of the Report

Food acidulants are extensively used as an additive in the manufacturing process of food and beverages as they provide a sharp or tart taste to different food and beverage products. Food acidulants are widely used as preservatives to expand the shelf life of the food products. Such acidulants helps to balance the pH level and assists in stabilizing different flavors and colors of food and beverages. Food acidulants are considered as additives which helps to minimize spoilage from air, bacteria, fungi, and yeast.

Competitive Landscape Food Acidulants Market: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Batory Foods, Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Corbion Purac N.V., FBC Industries, Inc., Global Specialty Ingredients, Nanjing Xiangshengtai Industry Co., Ltd, RP International Limited, Tate and Lyle PLC, Univar Solutions

The global food acidulants market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the food acidulants market is segmented into citric acid, lactic acid, sorbic acid, malic acid, acetic acid and others. Based on application, the global food acidulants market is divided bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, soups, sauces and dressings and others.

To comprehend global Food Acidulants market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

