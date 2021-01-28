Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Nidec Corporation, Sungrow Power Supply Co.,Ltd., Johnson Controls

Energy Storage DC/AC Power Conversion System (PCS) is a device that is connected between the battery system and the power grid to achieve two-way conversion of electrical energy. It can control the charging and discharging process of the battery, perform AC and DC conversion. It covers battery storage inverter and transformer rectifiers, etc. The market is very fragmented. Energy Storage DC/AC Power Conversion System (PCS) market has several key players, like ABB, Panchao, Nidec Corporation and Sungrow Power Supply Co.,Ltd.. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China, USA and Europe. The market share of top 5 is nearly 47% in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region of Energy Storage DC/AC Power Conversion System (PCS), with a consumption market share nearly 44.49% in 2019. The second place is Europe with the consumption market share over 31.77% in 2019. Power Station is the main application of Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS), which held 4/5 of the market in 2019. Above than 1MW took about half of the market in 2019, which is the biggest of all the types.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) Market The global Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) market size is projected to reach US$ 825.4 million by 2026, from US$ 361.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) Scope and Segment Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, ABB, Nidec Corporation, Sungrow Power Supply Co.,Ltd., Johnson Controls, Parker Hannifin, Delta Electronics, Inc., HNAC Technology Co., Ltd., Destin Power Inc., Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd., China Greatwall Technology Group Co., Ltd., Dynapower Company LLC, Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co., ltd., Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd., Soaring, TBEA, Shenzhen Sinexcel Electric Co.,Ltd.

Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) Breakdown Data by Type

Less Than 500KW, 500KW-1MW, Above Than 1MW

Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) Breakdown Data by Application

Power Station, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Energy Storage DC & AC Power Conversion System (PCS) Market Share Analysis

