Lithium Ion Battery Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL

A lithium-ion battery or Li-Ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery. Today lithium-ion batteries are commonly used for portable electronics and electric vehicles and are growing in popularity for military and aerospace End Users. In terms of region, the largest segment of Lithium ion Battery Market would be Asia Pacific, with a market share of over 75% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 13% of global market. For type of Lithium ion Battery Market, Cobalt Oxide is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 33% in 2019. Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide accounted for about 25% of global market.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Market The global Lithium Ion Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 110440 million by 2026, from US$ 45820 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Lithium Ion Battery Scope and Segment Lithium Ion Battery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Ion Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery, BAK Power, Toshiba, AESC, Saft
Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Type
by Type, Cobalt Oxide, Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide, Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide, Manganese Oxide, Iron Phosphate, Others, by Electrolyte Type, Aqueous, Organic Liquid, Polymer, Ceramic
Lithium Ion Battery Breakdown Data by Application
Power & Utilities, EV Automotive, Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Consumer Electronics, Medical, eVTOL, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Lithium Ion Battery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Lithium Ion Battery market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Lithium Ion Battery Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Lithium Ion Battery Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cobalt Oxide
1.2.3 Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide
1.2.4 Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide
1.2.5 Manganese Oxide
1.2.6 Iron Phosphate
1.2.7 Others 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Power & Utilities
1.3.3 EV Automotive
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Commercial & Residential
1.3.6 Consumer Electronics
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 eVTOL
1.3.9 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production 2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium Ion Battery Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium Ion Battery Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Ion Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Panasonic Overview
12.1.3 Panasonic Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Panasonic Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.1.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.2 Samsung SDI
12.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information
12.2.2 Samsung SDI Overview
12.2.3 Samsung SDI Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Samsung SDI Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.2.5 Samsung SDI Related Developments 12.3 LG Chem
12.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information
12.3.2 LG Chem Overview
12.3.3 LG Chem Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 LG Chem Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.3.5 LG Chem Related Developments 12.4 CATL
12.4.1 CATL Corporation Information
12.4.2 CATL Overview
12.4.3 CATL Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 CATL Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.4.5 CATL Related Developments 12.5 ATL
12.5.1 ATL Corporation Information
12.5.2 ATL Overview
12.5.3 ATL Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 ATL Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.5.5 ATL Related Developments 12.6 Murata
12.6.1 Murata Corporation Information
12.6.2 Murata Overview
12.6.3 Murata Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Murata Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.6.5 Murata Related Developments 12.7 BYD
12.7.1 BYD Corporation Information
12.7.2 BYD Overview
12.7.3 BYD Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BYD Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.7.5 BYD Related Developments 12.8 Tianjin Lishen Battery
12.8.1 Tianjin Lishen Battery Corporation Information
12.8.2 Tianjin Lishen Battery Overview
12.8.3 Tianjin Lishen Battery Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Tianjin Lishen Battery Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.8.5 Tianjin Lishen Battery Related Developments 12.9 BAK Power
12.9.1 BAK Power Corporation Information
12.9.2 BAK Power Overview
12.9.3 BAK Power Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 BAK Power Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.9.5 BAK Power Related Developments 12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.10.2 Toshiba Overview
12.10.3 Toshiba Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Toshiba Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.10.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.11 AESC
12.11.1 AESC Corporation Information
12.11.2 AESC Overview
12.11.3 AESC Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 AESC Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.11.5 AESC Related Developments 12.12 Saft
12.12.1 Saft Corporation Information
12.12.2 Saft Overview
12.12.3 Saft Lithium Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Saft Lithium Ion Battery Product Description
12.12.5 Saft Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Lithium Ion Battery Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Lithium Ion Battery Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Lithium Ion Battery Production Mode & Process 13.4 Lithium Ion Battery Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Lithium Ion Battery Sales Channels
13.4.2 Lithium Ion Battery Distributors 13.5 Lithium Ion Battery Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Lithium Ion Battery Industry Trends 14.2 Lithium Ion Battery Market Drivers 14.3 Lithium Ion Battery Market Challenges 14.4 Lithium Ion Battery Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Lithium Ion Battery Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
