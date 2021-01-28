Plating Power Supplies Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Kraft Powercon, American Plating Power, Dynapower

Typically, dc power supplies provide a well-regulated current or voltage level that is pre-set and then the supply turned on and off as needed. This is the typical function of a power supply in an electronic device such as a computer or battery charger. However, in the electroplating industry, plating engineers refer to power supplies as rectifiers. Not only does the dc output wave need to be regulated, but in certain applications, the output waveform must be precisely controlled as well. In the semiconductor and circuit-board industry, a different type of power supply is used. Engineers in these fields use rectifiers with a pulse periodic reverse (PPR) output to copper-plate their products to obtain increased speed and performance. For the major players of Plating Power Supplies, Sansha Electric maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Kraft Powercon, American Plating Power, Dynapower and VOLTEQ. The Top 5 players accounted for 14.34% of the Global Plating Power Supplies revenue market share in 2019. In this study, the sales market for Plating Power Supplies was divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest consumption market share with 62.38% in 2019. It is followed by Europe. North America, other regions have smaller market. On the basis of product type, the 12V Output Voltage segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment is estimated to account for 56.36% share in 2020 in terms of volume. In the applications, Hardware Surface Treatment segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 49.74% in terms of volume in 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Plating Power Supplies Market The global Plating Power Supplies market size is projected to reach US$ 148 million by 2026, from US$ 231.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Plating Power Supplies Scope and Segment Plating Power Supplies market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plating Power Supplies market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Sansha Electric, Kraft Powercon, American Plating Power, Dynapower, VOLTEQ, Kexiong Power, taision, Munk, Liyuan, Spang Power Electronics, CRS Industrial Power Equipment, Green Power, Plating Lab, Germarel GmbH, YISHENG, Technic Inc.

Plating Power Supplies Breakdown Data by Type

6V Output Voltage, 12V Output Voltage, 15V & 24V Output Voltage, Others

Plating Power Supplies Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor & PCB, Precious Metal Plating, Hardware Surface Treatment, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Plating Power Supplies market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Plating Power Supplies market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Plating Power Supplies Market Share Analysis

