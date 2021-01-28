Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 LONGi, JA Solar, First Solar

A solar cell or photovoltaic (PV) cell is a semiconductor device that converts light directly into electricity by the photovoltaic effect. The most common material in solar cell production is purified silicon that can be applied in different ways. Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Solar Modules market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Solar Modules in 2019. In the industry, JinkoSolar shipments most in 2019 and recent years, while JA Solar and Canadian Solar ranked 2 and 3. The gap of Si-wafer based PV technology accounted for about 93% of the total sales in 2019. The share of mono-crystalline technology is now about 64% of total sales.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market The global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module market size is projected to reach US$ 66650 million by 2026, from US$ 31570 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, JinkoSolar, LONGi, JA Solar, First Solar, Canadian Solar, Trina Solar, Hanwha Solutions, Risen Energy, Seraphim, SunPower, Chint Electrics, Solargiga, Shunfeng, LG Business Solutions, Jinergy, GCL System, Jolywood, Talesun Solar, HT-SAAE

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Breakdown Data by Type

Mono-Si Modules, Multi-Si Modules, CdTe Modules, CIGS Modules, a-Si Modules, Others

Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Breakdown Data by Application

PV Power Station, Commercial, Residential, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module market report are North America, Europe, China and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Solar Cell (Photovoltaic) Module Market Share Analysis

