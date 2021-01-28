Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market 2021 Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis 2023

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has launched a new research report on the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market. The report provides a thorough look at the inner workings of the global clinical decision support systems market and the key drivers and restraints having a conspicuous effect upon its development over the forecast period. The global clinical decision support systems market was valued at USD 890 mn in 2017 and is expected to almost double in value over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Clinical decision support systems are computerized systems used to generate actionable insights into the condition of the patient so that the primary physician can make more successful decisions based on solid information. The systems may include a variable cast of devices depending on the nature of the particular condition being treated and the spending capacity of the hospital in question. In the first few years of their usage, clinical decision support systems were used more as a clinical decision generator rather than support system, with the physician simply relying on the outcome given by the system to treat the patient. However, in the last few decades, clinical decision support systems have taken on their current guise as a guidance system for the physician, who remains the final decisionmaker.

Modern clinical decision support systems have several distinguishing features that make them more usable than older variants. First of all, the advent of electronic health records and its successful integration with the clinical decision support system is a major driver for the global clinical decision support systems market. Integration of the clinical decision support system into the overall functioning mechanism of the hospital is also vital, in contrast to the system being used as a standalone extra. Such features have helped the global clinical decision support systems market generate a sizeable demand, which is likely to grow steadily over the forecast period.

The report utilizes several criteria to obtain a fine granular picture of the global clinical decision support systems market. The report categorizes the market by component, product type, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region.

By component, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into software, hardware, and services.

By product, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into integrated and standalone variants.

By model, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into knowledge-based and non-knowledge-based CDSS.

By delivery mode, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By mode of advice, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into active and passive.

By setting, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care.

By type, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic CDSS.

By application, the global clinical decision support systems market is segmented into advanced and conventional CDSS.

North America is likely to dominate the global clinical decision support systems market over the forecast period due to the advanced state of the healthcare sector in the region. The technological advancement in the healthcare sector in North America has progressed unabated thanks to the presence of various key players in the region, which has led to the availability of several advanced models of clinical decision support systems. The increasing healthcare expenditure in the region is further likely to drive the clinical decision support systems market in the region over the forecast period. Europe is also likely to be a major player in the global clinical decision support system market over the forecast period due to the technological advancement of the healthcare sector in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to make giant strides in the global clinical decision support systems over the forecast period due to the steady growth of the healthcare sector in APAC countries and increasing government efforts to bring about technological advancements in the healthcare sector to bring it at par with Western economies.

Leading players covered in the global clinical decision support systems market report include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Hearst Health, Meditech, Athenahealth Inc., Carestream, Elsevier BV, and Wolters Kluver Health.

In January 2019, the New York-Presbyterian Hospital incorporated the IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition informatics suite from Philips into its hospitals and facilities.

