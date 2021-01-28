Lithium Primary Battery Market Growth And Market Share By 2027SAFT, EVE Energy, Panasonic

Primary Lithium Batteries are primary batteries that have metallic lithium as an anode.it is one of the most popular primary battery. Primary Lithium Batteries Lithium batteries are widely used in Industrial, Medical devices, Consumer Electronics and among others. The most common type of lithium cell used in consumer applications uses metallic lithium as anode and manganese dioxide as cathode, with a salt of lithium dissolved in an organic solvent. According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Primary Lithium Battery can be divided as Lithium Iodine Battery (Li/I2), Lithium Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2), Lithium Oxide Battery (Li/CuO), Lithium Polyfluoride Carbon battery (Li/(CF)n), lithium thionyl chloride battery (Li/SOCl2), lithium sulfur dioxide battery (Li/SO2), and etc. The first main kind is Li/MnO2, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 47% in 2019. Another main kind is Li/SOCL2, for many companies, Li/SOCL2 Primary Lithium Battery is attractive because of the market consumption need in the future. The Li/SOCL2 share the 40% market share in 2019.

Global Lithium Primary Battery Market The global Lithium Primary Battery market size is projected to reach US$ 3579.4 million by 2026, from US$ 2705 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Lithium Primary Battery Scope and Segment Lithium Primary Battery market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Primary Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Hitachi Maxell, SAFT, EVE Energy, Panasonic, FDK, Duracell, Vitzrocell, Energizer, Ultralife, Wuhan Voltec Engrgy, HCB Battery, Varta, EnerSys Ltd, EEMB Battery

Lithium Primary Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Li/SOCL2, Li/MnO2, Li-SO2, Others

Lithium Primary Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Meter, Smoke Detector, Security, Automotive, Medical Equipment, Industrial Control, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Lithium Primary Battery market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Lithium Primary Battery market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Lithium Primary Battery Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Lithium Primary Battery Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Li/SOCL2

1.2.3 Li/MnO2

1.2.4 Li-SO2

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Meter

1.3.3 Smoke Detector

1.3.4 Security

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Medical Equipment

1.3.7 Industrial Control

1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Production 2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 Southeast Asia 3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium Primary Battery Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium Primary Battery Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Lithium Primary Battery Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lithium Primary Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lithium Primary Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium Primary Battery Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Hitachi Maxell

12.1.1 Hitachi Maxell Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Maxell Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Maxell Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hitachi Maxell Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.1.5 Hitachi Maxell Related Developments 12.2 SAFT

12.2.1 SAFT Corporation Information

12.2.2 SAFT Overview

12.2.3 SAFT Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SAFT Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.2.5 SAFT Related Developments 12.3 EVE Energy

12.3.1 EVE Energy Corporation Information

12.3.2 EVE Energy Overview

12.3.3 EVE Energy Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 EVE Energy Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.3.5 EVE Energy Related Developments 12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Panasonic Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.4.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.5 FDK

12.5.1 FDK Corporation Information

12.5.2 FDK Overview

12.5.3 FDK Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FDK Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.5.5 FDK Related Developments 12.6 Duracell

12.6.1 Duracell Corporation Information

12.6.2 Duracell Overview

12.6.3 Duracell Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Duracell Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.6.5 Duracell Related Developments 12.7 Vitzrocell

12.7.1 Vitzrocell Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vitzrocell Overview

12.7.3 Vitzrocell Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Vitzrocell Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.7.5 Vitzrocell Related Developments 12.8 Energizer

12.8.1 Energizer Corporation Information

12.8.2 Energizer Overview

12.8.3 Energizer Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Energizer Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.8.5 Energizer Related Developments 12.9 Ultralife

12.9.1 Ultralife Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ultralife Overview

12.9.3 Ultralife Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ultralife Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.9.5 Ultralife Related Developments 12.10 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy

12.10.1 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Overview

12.10.3 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.10.5 Wuhan Voltec Engrgy Related Developments 12.11 HCB Battery

12.11.1 HCB Battery Corporation Information

12.11.2 HCB Battery Overview

12.11.3 HCB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 HCB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.11.5 HCB Battery Related Developments 12.12 Varta

12.12.1 Varta Corporation Information

12.12.2 Varta Overview

12.12.3 Varta Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Varta Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.12.5 Varta Related Developments 12.13 EnerSys Ltd

12.13.1 EnerSys Ltd Corporation Information

12.13.2 EnerSys Ltd Overview

12.13.3 EnerSys Ltd Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 EnerSys Ltd Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.13.5 EnerSys Ltd Related Developments 12.14 EEMB Battery

12.14.1 EEMB Battery Corporation Information

12.14.2 EEMB Battery Overview

12.14.3 EEMB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 EEMB Battery Lithium Primary Battery Product Description

12.14.5 EEMB Battery Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Lithium Primary Battery Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Lithium Primary Battery Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Lithium Primary Battery Production Mode & Process 13.4 Lithium Primary Battery Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lithium Primary Battery Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lithium Primary Battery Distributors 13.5 Lithium Primary Battery Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Lithium Primary Battery Industry Trends 14.2 Lithium Primary Battery Market Drivers 14.3 Lithium Primary Battery Market Challenges 14.4 Lithium Primary Battery Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Lithium Primary Battery Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

