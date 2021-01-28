Glass Insulators Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027MacLean Power Systems, Nanjing Electric (BPG), Global Insulator Group

Insulators are used in electrical equipment to support and separate electrical conductors without allowing current through themselves. An insulating material used in bulk to wrap electrical cables or other equipment is called insulation. The term insulator is also used more specifically to refer to insulating supports used to attach electric power distribution or transmission lines to utility poles and transmission towers. They support the weight of the suspended wires without allowing the current to flow through the tower to ground. Glass Insulators are for use on transmission line and shall be of the standard profile cap and pin type. China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Glass Insulators market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Glass Insulators in 2019. In the industry, Seves Group profits most in 2019 and recent years, while MacLean Power Systems and Nanjing Electric (BPG) ranked 2 and 3. The market share of them is 20.61%, 17.16% and 14.49% in 2019. The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Glass Insulators Market The global Glass Insulators market size is projected to reach US$ 234.1 million by 2026, from US$ 200.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Glass Insulators Scope and Segment Glass Insulators market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Insulators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Seves Group, MacLean Power Systems, Nanjing Electric (BPG), Global Insulator Group, Sichuan Yibin Global Group, ZX Insulators, Zhejiang Tailun Insulator, JSC U.M.E.K., Shandong Ruitai Glass Insulator, Hubbell, Verescence La Granja Insulators, Zhejiang Jinlihua Electric, Victor Insulators, GAMMA Insulator (Corona Group), Incap Limited

Glass Insulators Breakdown Data by Type

Suspension Glass Insulators, Pin Glass Insulators, Suspension Glass Insulators is the main type for Glass Insulators, and the Suspension Glass Insulators reached a sales volume of approximately 50.72 million Pcs in 2019, with 71.06% of global sales volume.

Glass Insulators Breakdown Data by Application

Distribution & Railway Applications, HVDC Applications, HVAC Applications, Others, Distribution & Railway Applications is the most widely used area, which took up about 67% of the global total shares in 2019. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Glass Insulators market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Glass Insulators market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Glass Insulators Market Share Analysis

