Global Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Data Bridge Market Research published a new report, titled, “Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Global Growth, Trends, Opportunities and COVID-19 Impacts”. Automotive engineering service provider market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.90% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Key Players

CONTINENTAL ENGINEERING SERVICES,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

AVL,

Bertrandt AG,

EDAG Engineering GmbH,

HARMAN International.,

IAV,

IPROMPT AUTO TECH PVT LTD,

Magna International Inc.,

Contechs,

AKKA,

Capgemini.,

HCL Technologies Limited,

L&T Technology Services Limited.,

Ricardo.,

Tech Mahindra Limited

Global Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market: Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market has been conducted across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Americas. In MEA, the market has been assessed in GCC countries and Africa. In APAC, countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, among others are covered. In the report, the Europe market has been segmented into Western and Eastern Europe. In West Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK were under the spotlight. The Americas market has been segmented into Latin America and North America. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are covered.

Major Segmentation: Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market

Automotive engineering service provider market on the basis of module type has been segmented as intelligent power module (IPM), and power integrated module (PIM).

Based on vehicle type, automotive engineering service provider market has been segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicle, and two wheeler

On the basis of services, automotive engineering service provider market has been segmented into engine, transmission, chassis, car and BIW, cooling and HVAC, interior and exterior trims, seating systems, and other.

On the basis of application, automotive engineering service provider market has been segmented into mechanical, software, electrical & electronics, and safety.

