Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, RXPE

A flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) is a system composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. It is meant to enhance controllability and increase power transfer capability of the network. It is generally a power electronics-based system. The high-end products mainly come from USA, Japan and Europe.The leading manufactures mainly are ABB, Siemens, RXPE, Sieyuan Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, GE, Toshiba, AMSC and Hyosung. ABB is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2019. Geographically, the global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 33.71% in 2019. The next is Asia-Pacific.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market The global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market size is projected to reach US$ 1725.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1286.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2629487/global-flexible-alternating-current-transmission-systems-facts-market

:

Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Scope and Segment Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, RXPE, GE, Toshiba, Sieyuan Electric, Hyosung, AMSC

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Breakdown Data by Type

Shunt Compensation, Series Compensation

Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Breakdown Data by Application

Metal Industry, Utilities, Railway, Mining Regional and Country-level Analysis The Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) market report are Europe, North America, China, Japan and Central & South America. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a60875bb42fafbe91092bef99cb446dd,0,1,global-flexible-alternating-current-transmission-systems-facts-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Shunt Compensation

1.2.3 Series Compensation 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal Industry

1.3.3 Utilities

1.3.4 Railway

1.3.5 Mining 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production 2.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 Europe 2.5 North America 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 Central & South America 3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.1.5 ABB Related Developments 12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.2.5 Siemens Related Developments 12.3 Mitsubishi Electric

12.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

12.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments 12.4 RXPE

12.4.1 RXPE Corporation Information

12.4.2 RXPE Overview

12.4.3 RXPE Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 RXPE Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.4.5 RXPE Related Developments 12.5 GE

12.5.1 GE Corporation Information

12.5.2 GE Overview

12.5.3 GE Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GE Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.5.5 GE Related Developments 12.6 Toshiba

12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toshiba Overview

12.6.3 Toshiba Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toshiba Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.6.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.7 Sieyuan Electric

12.7.1 Sieyuan Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sieyuan Electric Overview

12.7.3 Sieyuan Electric Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sieyuan Electric Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.7.5 Sieyuan Electric Related Developments 12.8 Hyosung

12.8.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hyosung Overview

12.8.3 Hyosung Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hyosung Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.8.5 Hyosung Related Developments 12.9 AMSC

12.9.1 AMSC Corporation Information

12.9.2 AMSC Overview

12.9.3 AMSC Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AMSC Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Product Description

12.9.5 AMSC Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production Mode & Process 13.4 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Distributors 13.5 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Industry Trends 14.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Drivers 14.3 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Challenges 14.4 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/