Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER), AMETEK STC, Gleason Reel (Hubbell)

The rotary limit switch is used to control the movement of industrial machinery. It operates as an auxiliary controller of electrical motors through a power interface, such as a contactor or PLC. Suitable for heavy duty, its shaft is connected to the motor and, after a set number of revolution, the cams operate the switches, thus starting the predetermined movement. A worm gear and a helical toothed gear combined with one or more pairs of straight toothed gears are used for the transmission of the movement from the input shaft to the output shaft. Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market has several key players, like Stromag, Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER), AMETEK STC, and Gleason Reel (Hubbell), with market share 66% in value. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market The global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market size is projected to reach US$ 62 million by 2026, from US$ 55 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.



Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Scope and Segment Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Stromag, Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER), AMETEK STC, Gleason Reel (Hubbell), Giovenzana, B-Command, BeiLiang, Micronor (Photon Control)

Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Breakdown Data by Type

SPDT Switches Type, DPDT Switches Type, Others

Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Breakdown Data by Application

Wind Turbines, Hoisting Apparatus Regional and Country-level Analysis The Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 SPDT Switches Type

1.2.3 DPDT Switches Type

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wind Turbines

1.3.3 Hoisting Apparatus 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production 2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Stromag

12.1.1 Stromag Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stromag Overview

12.1.3 Stromag Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stromag Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.1.5 Stromag Related Developments 12.2 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER)

12.2.1 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Overview

12.2.3 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.2.5 Tecno Elettrica Ravasi (TER) Related Developments 12.3 AMETEK STC

12.3.1 AMETEK STC Corporation Information

12.3.2 AMETEK STC Overview

12.3.3 AMETEK STC Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AMETEK STC Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.3.5 AMETEK STC Related Developments 12.4 Gleason Reel (Hubbell)

12.4.1 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Overview

12.4.3 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.4.5 Gleason Reel (Hubbell) Related Developments 12.5 Giovenzana

12.5.1 Giovenzana Corporation Information

12.5.2 Giovenzana Overview

12.5.3 Giovenzana Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Giovenzana Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.5.5 Giovenzana Related Developments 12.6 B-Command

12.6.1 B-Command Corporation Information

12.6.2 B-Command Overview

12.6.3 B-Command Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 B-Command Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.6.5 B-Command Related Developments 12.7 BeiLiang

12.7.1 BeiLiang Corporation Information

12.7.2 BeiLiang Overview

12.7.3 BeiLiang Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BeiLiang Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.7.5 BeiLiang Related Developments 12.8 Micronor (Photon Control)

12.8.1 Micronor (Photon Control) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Micronor (Photon Control) Overview

12.8.3 Micronor (Photon Control) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Micronor (Photon Control) Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Product Description

12.8.5 Micronor (Photon Control) Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Production Mode & Process 13.4 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Distributors 13.5 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Industry Trends 14.2 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Drivers 14.3 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Challenges 14.4 Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Rotary Limit Switches (RLS) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

