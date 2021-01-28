Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton

In an electrical power distribution system, a ring main unit (RMU) is a factory assembled, metal enclosed set of switchgear used at the load connection points of a ring-type distribution network. It includes in one unit two switches that can connect the load to either or both main conductors, and a fusible switch or circuit breaker and switch that feed a distribution transformer. The metal enclosed unit connects to the transformer either through a bus throat of standardized dimensions, or else through cables and is usually installed outdoors. Ring main cables enter and leave the cabinet. This type of switchgear is used for medium-voltage power distribution. The ring main unit was introduced in the United Kingdom and is now widely used in other countries. In North American distribution practice, often the equivalent of a ring main unit is built into a pad-mounted transformer which integrates switches and transformer into a single cabinet. ABB is the leading manufacturer in the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market with the market share of 11.39%, in terms of revenue, followed by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, and Sevenstars Electric. These leading 14 companies accounted for 53.59% of the market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest downstream regions, occupied about 66.98% of market share, in terms of volume.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market The global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market size is projected to reach US$ 5708.7 million by 2026, from US$ 3284.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Scope and Segment Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Eaton, SOJO, CEEPOWER, Creative Distribution Automation, Toshiba, Larsen & Toubro, Daya Electric, TGOOD, HEZONG, G&W Electric, Sevenstars Electric

Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Breakdown Data by Type

Solid Insulated, Gas Insulated, Air Insulated

Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Breakdown Data by Application

Residential and Utilities, Industries, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Medium Voltage Ring Main Units market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Medium Voltage Ring Main Units Market Share Analysis

